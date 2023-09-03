Aditya-L1 Mission: Who is Nigar Shaji? Know all about the visionary force behind India’s solar exploration

The successful launch of the Aditya L1 mission marks the culmination of extensive efforts led by its Project Director Nigar Shaji. Not many know about the woman behind India’s first Solar Odyssey. With an impressive 35-year career at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Shaji has left an indelible mark on various space programs, including Indian Remote Sensing, communication, and interplanetary satellites.

Nigar Shaji: A Stalwart of ISRO

Hailing from the picturesque town of Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu, Nigar Shaji joins a distinguished list of leaders from the state who have spearheaded India’s lunar missions, including Mayilsamy Annadurai, M Vanitha, and P Veeramuthuvel.

Nigar Shaji embarked on her journey with ISRO in 1987, making significant contributions at the ISRO Satellite Centre.

Also Read Aditya-L1 Launch Highlights

Aditya-L1 Project Director: A Multifaceted Professional

In addition to her role as Project Director, Shaji also served as the Associate Project Director of Resourcesat-2A, a pivotal Indian Remote Sensing Satellite dedicated to national resource monitoring and management. Her expertise extended to research, where she authored numerous papers on topics such as image compression and system engineering.

Nigar Shaji’s Educational Background

Shaji’s academic journey led her to earn a Bachelor’s degree in electronics and communication from Madurai Kamaraj University, followed by a Master’s degree in Electronics from BIT Ranchi. Her credentials also included her role as the Head of the Satellite Telemetry Centre at ISRO’s Bengaluru facility.

According to ISRO, the Aditya-L1 mission‘s primary payload, the Visible Line Emission Coronagraph (VELC), is a technological marvel developed by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics in Bengaluru.

Also Read Why is ISRO sending spacecraft to study the Sun and how will they do it?

On January 26, 2023, a significant milestone was achieved when the VELC payload was officially handed over to the U R Rao Satellite Centre in the presence of ISRO Chairman S Somanath and the accomplished scientist, Nigar Shaji.

(With PTI Inputs)