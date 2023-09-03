scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Aditya-L1 Mission: ISRO’s pioneering Solar Mission achieves successful Earth-bound maneuver, Next milestone set for September 5

The subsequent maneuver, labeled as EBN#2, is slated for September 5, 2023, around 03:00 Hrs. IST, marking the next milestone in this remarkable mission, ISRO announced.

Written by FE Online
Aditya-L1 mission, ISRO
Aditya L1 embarked on its journey on Sept 2, launching from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. (Image: PTI)

ISRO On Sunday proudly announced the successful execution of the first Earth-bound maneuver for India’s pioneering solar mission, Aditya L1, conducted from ISTRAC in Bengaluru. The space agency further confirmed that the satellite is in excellent health and is operating as expected.

ISRO shared this exciting update on ‘X,’ formerly known as Twitter, stating, “Aditya-L1 Mission: The satellite is healthy and operating nominally. The first Earth-bound maneuver (EBN#1) is performed successfully from ISTRAC, Bengaluru. The new orbit attained is 245km x 22459 km.”

Also Read

Aditya-L1: When is the next maneuver?

The subsequent maneuver, labeled as EBN#2, is slated for September 5, 2023, around 03:00 Hrs. IST, marking the next milestone in this remarkable mission, ISRO announced.

Also Read

Aditya L1 embarked on its journey on Sept 2, launching from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. This ambitious mission is designed to explore the outer atmosphere of the sun, positioning India’s inaugural solar observatory at the Sun-Earth L1 point. The “L1” stands for Lagrange point 1, where the spacecraft will be stationed.

Also Read

Remarkably, the satellite initiated power generation after the deployment of its solar panels. ISRO clarified that Aditya-L1 will maintain a distance of approximately 1.5 million km from Earth, with its focus directed towards the Sun. This distance represents just one percent of the Earth-Sun distance, ensuring that the satellite neither lands on nor gets too close to the Sun during its mission.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 03-09-2023 at 13:09 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS