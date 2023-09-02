scorecardresearch
Aditya-L1 Launch Live Updates: ISRO’s solar sentinel set to take flight! All eyes on Sriharikota

ISRO’s Aditya-L1, First Solar Mission Launch Live Update: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be launching Aditya-L1 today from Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh at 11:50 am.

Written by FE Online
Updated:
ISRO First Solar Mission Aditya L1 2023 Launch Live: After the successful lunar odyssey of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO is set to place Aditya-L1 at the Lagrangian point (L1) of the Sun-Earth system.
Aditya-L1 Launch Live: The Aditya-L1 will carry a total of 7 distinct payloads, each designed for an in-depth examination of the Sun. (Image: PTI)
Aditya-L1 Solar Mission 2023 Live: After the successful lunar odyssey of Chandrayaan-3, India is now on the brink of embarking on its first solar space mission. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be launching Aditya-L1 today from Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh at 11:50 am. For those unaware, the Aditya-L1 spacecraft will launch onboard the PSLV-C57 rocket. It will place itself in a halo orbit around the Lagrangian point (L1) of the Sun-Earth system which is situated approximately 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth.

The Aditya-L1 will carry a total of 7 distinct payloads, each designed for an in-depth examination of the Sun. Among these payloads, 4 are intended for observing solar light, while the remaining 3 will be dedicated to measuring in-situ properties related to plasma and magnetic fields. The mission is strategically engineered to facilitate remote observations of the solar corona and to conduct in situ measurements of the solar wind at the L1 point.

ISRO Aditya-L1 Launch Live: ISRO chief S Somanath had earlier stated that the mission would require 125 days to reach its precise orbital radius. Follow our live updates here as ISRO prepares to embark on its solar journey:

05:56 (IST) 2 Sep 2023
Aditya-L1 Launch Live: What is the launch time?

ISRO will be launching the Aditya-L1, onboard the PSLV-C57 rocket, at exactly 11:50 am today (Saturday).

05:54 (IST) 2 Sep 2023
Aditya-L1 Launch Live: Welcome to our live blog!

Hello and welcome to our live blog. Here, we are going to bring to you the full live coverage of India's first solar mission – Aditya-L1. Stay with us for constant updates related to ISRO's solar odyssey.

Aditya L1
First published on: 02-09-2023 at 05:45 IST

