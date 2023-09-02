Aditya-L1 Launch Live Updates: ISRO’s solar sentinel set to take flight! All eyes on Sriharikota

Aditya-L1 Solar Mission 2023 Live: After the successful lunar odyssey of Chandrayaan-3, India is now on the brink of embarking on its first solar space mission. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be launching Aditya-L1 today from Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh at 11:50 am. For those unaware, the Aditya-L1 spacecraft will launch onboard the PSLV-C57 rocket. It will place itself in a halo orbit around the Lagrangian point (L1) of the Sun-Earth system which is situated approximately 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth.

The Aditya-L1 will carry a total of 7 distinct payloads, each designed for an in-depth examination of the Sun. Among these payloads, 4 are intended for observing solar light, while the remaining 3 will be dedicated to measuring in-situ properties related to plasma and magnetic fields. The mission is strategically engineered to facilitate remote observations of the solar corona and to conduct in situ measurements of the solar wind at the L1 point.

Live Updates

ISRO Aditya-L1 Launch Live: ISRO chief S Somanath had earlier stated that the mission would require 125 days to reach its precise orbital radius. Follow our live updates here as ISRO prepares to embark on its solar journey: