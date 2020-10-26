Active volcanoes on Jupiter’s Moon Io responsible for its gaseous atmosphere: Study

The scientists also found that with the increase in temperature the gaseous atmosphere on the moon lo rebounded and sulphur dioxide gas emissions mounted back in the atmosphere. (Credit: NASA/ESA)

Scientists at the University of California have found that the bubbling and gaseous atmosphere on Jupiter’s moon lo (pronounced: EYE-oh) owes its origin to large amounts of volcanic activity on the surface of the moon lo. The foamy and bubbling atmosphere on the moon lo, which is one of the four largest moons of the planet, has been an issue of debate among the astronaut community. The latest research by Imke de Pater who is a professor at the University of California has squarely pointed at a large number of volcanoes as the reason for the gaseous content in the atmosphere, Space.com reported.

De Pater told Space.com that her research shows that the volcanoes do have a large impact on the atmosphere of the moon lo which is the most volcanically active body in the entire solar system. De Pater in her study relied on the use of radio telescopes including ALMA (the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array) in Chile along with using the findings of NASA’s Jupiter orbiting mission Juno which majorly observed the Jupiter planet.

De Pater along with her colleagues studied the observations of the moon lo recorded over three decades before arriving to the conclusion. The researchers found that every 42 hours when the moon lo orbits the Jupiter planet, serious unstable activities were recorded in the moon’s atmosphere. The scientists also found that the level of sulphur dioxide gas dropped substantially when the moon was eclipsed by Jupiter planet. The impact of the drop in temperature led the gases in the atmosphere to collapse back on the moon lo’s surface. The drop in the temperature was also estimated to have ranged from about -130 degree celsius to -158 degree celsius, the study found.

The scientists also found that with the increase in temperature the gaseous atmosphere on the moon lo rebounded and sulphur dioxide gas emissions mounted back in the atmosphere. De Pater also said that the shift in the movement of gaseous particles was recorded to be very swift with the atmosphere getting reformed in less than 10 minutes.

The study also has claimed to find the evidence of what are known as “stealth volcanoes” which emit hardly any smoke or other particulate matters. With the findings of sudden temperature drop and rise recorded, the scientists could find how much of the Sulphur Dioxide content originates from the active volcanoes on the surface. Study co-author Statia Luszcz-Cook from the Columbia University was quoted as saying that the team found that at the time of the drop in the temperature, the sulphur dioxide gas condenses on the moon lo’s surface and during that period the scientists could distinctly record the levels of volcano sourced Sulphur Dioxide.