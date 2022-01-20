ABB India’s Nelamangala unit gets ‘Water Positive’ certification from TERI

The unit has provisions of rainwater tanks for rooftop runoff along with TERI-approved filtration to get suitable water for a variety of end-uses.

ABB India on Thursday said its Nelamangala unit, in Karnataka has received a ‘Water Positive’ certification from The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).

In place of simply replacing the amount of water taken from the environment, the unit implemented an Innovative 6R approach towards ‘Water Positivity’ to replenish more water than it consumes at the location, ABB India said in a statement.

The unique 6R approach includes initiatives such as rainwater use and recharge, reduction in the use of freshwater, water recycling, and real-time monitoring of water consumption, recharge, and saving.

“Our Nelamangala unit turning ‘Water Positive’ is a step towards continued resource conservation, in line with our 2030 global sustainability commitments. We are committed to implementing various other similar environment-friendly measures across our ABB India locations to bring about a sustainable change,” said Sanjeev Sharma, Country Head and Managing Director, ABB India in the statement.

The Nelamangala unit currently has 17 rainwater recharge wells, two recharge ponds along with five cross wave technology-based recharge tanks.

The unit has provisions of rainwater tanks for rooftop runoff along with TERI-approved filtration to get suitable water for a variety of end-uses.

The campus has achieved close to 85 per cent of water recyclability with the help of an efficient Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and recycling the treated wastewater for use in gardening and washrooms.

ABB India’s water management initiatives at the unit were vetted by renowned external organizations such as GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) Council, Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) along with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).

Assessment parameters included water monitoring system & KPI management, rainwater recharge and usage, water reduction initiatives, wastewater treatment and recycling system, and impact on the community.

“I look forward to witnessing more partnerships in the sector and development of innovative solutions to manage and monitor natural resources on Earth,” added Sanjay Seth, Senior Director – Sustainable Habitat Programme, TERI, & CEO, GRIHA Council.

ABB India currently recycles almost 95 per cent of the waste generated across all their facilities within their premises to achieve long-term sustainability goals of zero waste to landfill.