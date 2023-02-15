A Milky Way duplicate? New galaxy discovered by NASA’s James Webb telescope

Every star in the universe is a hope for new life. The James Webb Space Telescope has just discovered a galaxy that’s just like the Milky Way.

The galaxy known as Sparkler is located in the constellation Volens. It is surrounded by about two dozen globular clusters. These clusters contain about a million stars. According to Space.com, our galaxy currently hosts about 200 of these.

The James Webb telescope captured Sparkler in a state at a time when the Universe was only 1/3 of its present age, around four billion years old. According to a report by Science Alert, if the new galaxy continues to grow at the same rate, it should be able to grow in the same manner as the Milky Way did in approximately 9 billion years.

The findings of the James Webb Telescope have been published in peer-reviewed journals. Aaron Romanowsky, a professor at San Jose State University, and Duncan Forbes, from Australia’s Swinburne University, collaborated on the study.

According to Prof Forves, the team has been witnessing the assembly of the new galaxy, which is taking place in a dwarf galaxy-like structure that’s surrounded by several globular clusters. He noted that this new discovery provides an opportunity to study the evolution of the infant Milky Way and globular clusters. Aaron Romanowsky, the co-author of the study, noted that the origin of these clusters has been a long-standing mystery.

Through the study of this galaxy, astronomers will be able to gain a deeper understanding of how the Milky Way evolved.