A drowning world! Antarctic ice melting six times faster than it did in the 1980s

A new study reports that the ice in Antarctica is melting six times faster than it did just 40 years ago. According to the Associated Press, this dramatic acceleration of the ice loss is a clear indication of human-caused climate change. The melting ice has caused global sea levels to rise more than half an inch since 1979 a study author said.

An ice scientist Eric Rignot said, that’s just the tip of the iceberg and as the Antarctic ice sheet continues to melt away, multi-meter sea level may rise from Antarctica in the coming centuries.

The new study also found that since 2009, almost 278 billion tons of ice has melted away from Antarctica per year. It was losing “only” 44 billion tons a year in the 1980s. To estimate the Antarctic ice loss since 1979, scientists combined satellite data records with computer model outputs.

East Antarctica was used to be considered stable but now is losing 56 billion tons of ice a year. A study last year found – little to no loss in East Antarctica. Meanwhile, another scientist who is not involved in Rignot’s study called it “really good science.”

According to Rignot, as climate warming and ozone depletion continue to send more ocean heat toward the Antarctic, the continent’s melting ice will contribute to sea-level rise for decades to come. The solution to halt the melting is: Stop the burning of fossil fuels, which are releasing greenhouse gases into the oceans and Earth’s atmosphere.