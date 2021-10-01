  • MORE MARKET STATS

8-storey building collapses after massive landslide in Shimla – Watch video

By: |
Updated: October 01, 2021 9:17 AM

According to Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, the eight-storey building at Ghoda Chowki near Hali Palace in Shimla collapsed on Thursday afternoon due to a landslide triggered by recent rains.

lanslide in shimlaMokhta said the district administration has provided Rs 10,000 as immediate financial aid to each of the occupants of the buildings. (Video grab: ANI)

A landslide triggered by recent rains has led to the collapse of a multi-storey building which in turn damaged two adjacent structures, a senior disaster management official said on Friday. No loss of life has been reported in the incident, he said.

According to Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, the eight-storey building at Ghoda Chowki near Hali Palace in Shimla collapsed on Thursday afternoon due to a landslide triggered by recent rains.

Related News

Watch video here:

Parts of the eight-storey structure hit two two-storey buildings, damaging them, he said, adding two adjoining buildings, including a hotel, were also at risk. Mokhta said the district administration has provided Rs 10,000 as immediate financial aid to each of the occupants of the buildings.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. 8-storey building collapses after massive landslide in Shimla – Watch video
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Country received normal rainfall during June-September: IMD
2Cyclone Shaheen to emerge off Gujarat coast by Friday morning; is expected to head Pakistan, no direct threat to India
3Delhi to be free of air, water and noise pollution in 3 years: Gadkari