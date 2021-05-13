6.0 magnitude quake recorded off south coast of Panama

The quake was recorded around 9:42 GMT Thursday at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) under the northern Pacific Ocean, some 150 kilometers (93 miles) southeast of Punta de Burica, Panama.
An earthquake measuring a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 struck Thursday in waters off the south coast of Panama, according to the US Geological Survey.
The quake was recorded around 9:42 GMT Thursday at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) under the northern Pacific Ocean, some 150 kilometers (93 miles) southeast of Punta de Burica, Panama.
The USGS said little or no population was exposed to the quake. No tsunami warning has been issued.
No other details were immediately available.
