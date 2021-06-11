5 nations including UK, Singapore launch initiative on reducing global aviation emissions, check details

After successive meetings between the member countries in the next months, a detailed strategy of the SAF Ambassador Group will be launched at COP 26 later this year.

Coronavirus pandemic may have caused a severe shock to the aviation industry in the last one and a half years but vaccination and curtailment strategy employed by various governments around the world will soon give a boost to the aviation sector. With the full-fledged operations of the aviation industry coming back on track the carbon emissions released from the aircraft will soon flood the atmosphere. Recently, five nations namely Kenya, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) launched a new initiative called Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Ambassador Group, in association with the World Economic Forum to reduce global emissions from aviation industry.

According to a World Economic Forum report, about 2-3 percent of the total carbon emissions on the planet are emitted from the aviation sector. The air traffic will increase to the pre-pandemic levels soon and the emissions from the industry remain a concern amidst rising levels of global warming. However, the practical alternative to the aviation fuel remains a distant dream as the new technology remains unscalable in the near future.

Sustainable aviation fuels (SAF)

Sustainable aviation fuels which are produced from renewable materials like household waste and industrial CO2 emissions is one of the vital technologies which has potential to replace the presently used aviation fuels. The technology can reduce the emissions released from the aviation industry by about 80 percent but the large scale adoption of technology remains complex and extremely expensive. In addition to bringing the regulatory framework, sustained public finance measures will also be required to bring the new technology on large scale.

Need of multilateral collaboration

Recently, governments of Kenya, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates launched the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Ambassadors Group in association with the World Economic Forum’s Clean Skies for Tomorrow initiative. The five countries affirmed their commitment to reduce emissions from the aviation industry by committing to find innovative solutions and their implementation.

UK Aviation Minister Robert Courts was quoted as appreciating the importance of such initiatives. Courts was quoted as saying that newer aviation fuel technology will not only reduce the global carbon emissions but also generate employment for a large number of people. Courts also said that the United Kingdom which is hosting the United Nations Framework on Climate Change (UNFCC) Convention of Parties (COP 26) this year will continue to support and promote newer aviation technologies. After successive meetings between the member countries in the next months, a detailed strategy of the SAF Ambassador Group will be launched at COP 26 later this year.