  • MORE MARKET STATS

5.8 magnitude undersea earthquake shakes part of east Indonesia, people warned off beach

By: |
June 16, 2021 3:35 PM

A shallow, 5.8 magnitude undersea earthquake shook parts of eastern Indonesia on Wednesday, cracking some walls and sending panicked coastal residents in Maluku province to higher ground.

Shallow earthquakes tend to cause more damage.

A shallow, 5.8 magnitude undersea earthquake shook parts of eastern Indonesia on Wednesday, cracking some walls and sending panicked coastal residents in Maluku province to higher ground. The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said there was no threat of a large tsunami, although the sea level rose about 0.5 meters, probably due to an underwater avalanche.

The chief of the Maluku Disaster Mitigation Agency, Henri Far Far, said villagers along the coast in Tehoru subdistrict panicked because of the earthquake and were told to move to higher ground. He said the walls and floors of some buildings cracked.

Related News

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake was centered about 10 kilometers (6 miles) under the sea 70 kilometers from Amahai city on Seram island in Maluku province. Shallow earthquakes tend to cause more damage.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 260 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions because of its location on the Ring of Fire, an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. 5.8 magnitude undersea earthquake shakes part of east Indonesia people warned off beach
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Southwest monsoon comes early in India! Rainfall pace, trends, coverage explained
2China all set to launch manned mission with three astronauts for its space station
3Sky survey of stars: How PASIPHAE instrument would help scientists look into sudden expansion of universe