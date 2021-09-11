  • MORE MARKET STATS

4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Uttarakhand’s Chamoli

September 11, 2021 1:56 PM

It said the earthquake occurred at 5.58 am and its epicentre was 13 km from Gopeshwar at a depth of 5 km.

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake shook Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district early Saturday, the National Center for Seismology said.

People ran out of their houses in panic, however, no damage to life or property was reported so far, officials said.

