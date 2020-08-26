  • MORE MARKET STATS

4.1-magnitude earthquake hits West Bengal’s Durgapur

Published: August 26, 2020 11:05 AM

Tremors were felt in the industrial town and its nearby areas, they said.

earthquake in west bengal, earthquake in durgapur, earthquake in west Bengal today, west Bengal earthquake magnitude, latest news on earthquake in west bengalThe quake, with its epicentre at 110 km east-northeast of Durgapur, occurred at 7.54 am at a depth of 10 km, the National Centre of Seismology said. (Representational image)

A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The quake, with its epicentre at 110 km east-northeast of Durgapur, occurred at 7.54 am at a depth of 10 km, the National Centre of Seismology said.

There has been no report of damages in the area so far, police said.

