3000-year-old city discovered in northwest Pakistan

Updated: November 15, 2019 2:46:16 PM

The discovery of the city named Bazeera was made in Barikot Tehsil of Swat District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province famous for 5,000 years old civilisation and its artifacts.

Pakistan, Pakistan oldest city, Pakistan 3000 year old city, Bazeera Pakistan, pakistan newsIn the early 20th century, excavators found remains of Indus Valley Civilisation in Pakistan as well. (Reuters)

The archaeological experts from Pakistan and Italy have discovered a 3000-year-old city, believed to be the remains of Alexander the Great, in joint excavation in northwest Pakistan. The discovery of the city named Bazeera was made in Barikot Tehsil of Swat District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province famous for 5,000 years old civilisation and its artifacts. The discovery also find traces of Hindu temples, coins, stupa, pots and weapons of that period.

The experts believe that Alexander came to Swat along with his army in 326 BC and defeated the opponents in a battle at Odigram area and constructed the walled city named Bazeera and a fort. The experts also found traces of life in the city even before Alexander’s period.

