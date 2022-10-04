scorecardresearch
Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

3 scientists share Nobel Prize in Physics

Hans Ellegren, Secretary General, Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, announced the winner Tuesday at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.

Written by Associated Press
Updated:
3 scientists share Nobel Prize in Physics
This year's Nobel Prize in physics has been awarded to Alain Aspect, John F Clauser and Anton Zeilinger for their work on quantum information science. (File/Nobel Committee)

This year’s Nobel Prize in physics has been awarded to Alain Aspect, John F Clauser and Anton Zeilinger for their work on quantum information science.

Hans Ellegren, Secretary General, Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, announced the winner Tuesday at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.

Also Read| Stargazers, rejoice! October to witness astronomical events – Here’s all you should know

Also Read

A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off Monday with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo receiving the award in medicine Monday for unlocking secrets of Neanderthal DNA that provided key insights into our immune system.

They continue with chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on Oct 10. (AP)

More Stories on
Science News

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.