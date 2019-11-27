25th Climate Change conference: Cabinet approves India’s stand

India will stress upon the need for fulfilling pre-2020 commitments by developed countries.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved India’s stand at the UN’s upcoming 25th Conference of Parties (COP 25) on climate change commencing next week in Spain. India will stress upon the need for fulfilling pre-2020 commitments by developed countries and that pre-2020 implementation gaps should not present an additional burden to developing countries in the post-2020 period.