2020 was 8th warmest year since 1901: IMD

January 4, 2021 8:21 PM

The year 2020 was the eight warmest since 1901 but it was “substantially lower” than the highest warming observed in 2016, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

During the year, annual mean land surface air temperature averaged over the country was 0.29 degree Celsius above normal (based on the data of 1981-2010),” the IMD said in a statement on Climate of India during 2020.

The five warmest years on record in order were: 2016 (+ 0.71 degree C), 2009 (+0.55 degree C), 2017 (+0.541 degree C), 2010 (+0.539 degrees C), and 2015 (+0.42 degree C).

Twelve out of the 15 warmest years since 1901 were during the last 15 years — between 2006 and 2020, according to the IMD data.

