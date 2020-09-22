  • MORE MARKET STATS

2 medium-intensity earthquakes jolt Assam

By: |
Updated: Sep 22, 2020 10:54 AM

The first earthquake of magnitude 4.4, with its epicentre at 44 km west of Guwahati, occurred at 1.28 am at a depth of 5 km, the officials said.

earthquake in assam, assam earthquake magnitude, assam earthquake epicenter, assam earthquake today, latest news on assam earthquakeNo loss of life or property has been reported yet, they said. (Representational image)

Two medium-intensity earthquakes shook Assam in quick succession early on Tuesday, officials said. No loss of life or property has been reported yet, they said.

The second earthquake of magnitude 4.2, with its epicentre in Barpeta district, occurred two seconds later at a depth of 71 km, they added.

