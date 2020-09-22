2 medium-intensity earthquakes jolt Assam

Two medium-intensity earthquakes shook Assam in quick succession early on Tuesday, officials said. No loss of life or property has been reported yet, they said.
The second earthquake of magnitude 4.2, with its epicentre in Barpeta district, occurred two seconds later at a depth of 71 km, they added.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.