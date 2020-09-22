2 medium-intensity earthquakes jolt Assam

No loss of life or property has been reported yet, they said. (Representational image)

Two medium-intensity earthquakes shook Assam in quick succession early on Tuesday, officials said. No loss of life or property has been reported yet, they said.

The first earthquake of magnitude 4.4, with its epicentre at 44 km west of Guwahati, occurred at 1.28 am at a depth of 5 km, the officials said.

The second earthquake of magnitude 4.2, with its epicentre in Barpeta district, occurred two seconds later at a depth of 71 km, they added.