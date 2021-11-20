  • MORE MARKET STATS

2.9 magnitude earthquake hits Sonepat in Haryana

November 20, 2021 4:10 PM

A 2.9 magnitude earthquake hit Sonepat in Haryana on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology said.
The quake occurred at 1:09 pm at a depth of seven kilometres, it said. To be updated.

