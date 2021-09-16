1st ever all civilian SpaceX mission takes 4 civilians 575 km above earth, check mission details, cost

In comparative terms, the rocket will fly at 22 times the speed of sound. (Credit: via Twitter/Inspiration4)

Achieving yet another milestone in the commercial utilisation of outer space, Elon Musk founded SpaceX has launched the first ever all-civilian crew space flight into the Earth orbit. The rocket ship that got launched from Florida on Wednesday took off a total of four civilians including the Chief Executive of Shift4 Payments Inc. Jared Isaacman along with three other wealthy space tourists namely- Sian Proctor, Hayley Arceneaux and Chris Sembroski, news agency Reuters reported. The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule ship which has been named Resilience ascended towards the skies just before the sunset from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral.

The capsule which moved past the skies at a shattering speed reached the orbit at 8.03 pm ,Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). As soon as the capsule reached the Earth orbit, the rocket’s rocket’s first-stage booster after detaching from the top half of the rocket came down back on the Earth and landed in the Atlantic Ocean on a drone ship.

How long will the all civilian crew mission last?

The flight, which does not have any professional astronaut on board, will hover over the Earth for a period of about three days and is expected to land in the Atlantic Ocean. The mission is aiming at going to a height of up 575 kilometers above the planet which is not only way higher than the International Space Station (ISS) but also the greatest height a human has flown to after NASA’s 1972 Apollo moon program. The rocket will whizz past the whole Earth every 90 minutes at a speed of over 27000 kilometre per hour. In comparative terms, the rocket will fly at 22 times the speed of sound.

What takes SpaceX flight leaps ahead?

With the launch of the first ever civilian space flight credit to SpaceX, its founder Elon Musk has gone substantially ahead of his rival competitor space tourism companies that have launched similar space tourism flights in the last few years. While rival space companies like Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc and Blue Origin have also launched Earth orbit space rides for uber rich space tourists, what puts the SpaceX recent launch leaps ahead is the long duration of the mission. In contrast to the few hours ride offered by Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc and Blue Origin, the SpaceX mission will last for about three days.

How much did each civilian crew pay?

While mission head Isaacman has refrained from disclosing the amount he has paid to fellow billionaire Elon Musk for the mission, Time Magazine has estimated that the ticket of all four passengers must have cost at least $200 million. The mission which has been formally named Inspiration4 is the brainchild of Isaacman to raise awareness and bolster support for his St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital situated in Memphis, Tennessee.