150 million year old turtle fossil discovered in China

A turtle fossil dating back 150 million years to the Jurassic Period has been found in southwest China’s Chongqing municipality. Farmer Liu Changyu found a turtle-shell-shaped “rock” while in Qijiang district earlier this month, reports Xinhua news agency.

Liu’s daughter uploaded photos to WeChat, which were spread and spotted by the district’s land resources and housing management bureau, said Xie Xianming, director of the geopark management department of the bureau.

Invited by the department, palaeontologists from the municipal exploration bureau confirmed it was a fossil of a snake-necked turtle from the Jurassic Period. The fossil will be displayed at the geological museum of Qijiang.

Qijiang is rich in geological resources, including a cluster of dinosaur and primitive fish fossils. Jurassic turtle fossils were previously found in Chongqing and in the neighbouring Sichuan province, but it is the first time for a snake-necked turtle fossil was found in the area.