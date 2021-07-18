10 dead as heavy rains pummel Mumbai; local train services suspended

IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai in the backdrop of heavy rains

Ten people died in house collapses as incessant overnight rains pounded Mumbai and nearby areas, with the city witnessing severe waterlogging, and disruption of local train services and vehicular traffic. Seven people died and two were injured after a house wall collapse at Vashi Naka in Mumbai’s Mahul area, a fire official said.

A retaining wall collapsed at 1 am after a tree fell on it, he said. The injured were taken to nearby Rajawadi hospital, he added. Three hutment dwellers were killed as five shanties collapsed after a landslide following incessant overnight rains in Mumbai’s Vikhroli suburb at 2.30 am, a civic official said. Two persons were injured and were sent to a nearby hospital, he added.

The suburban train services on both Central Railway and Western Railway in the financial capital were suspended due to waterlogging in the tracks due to the overnight heavy downpour, railway officials said.