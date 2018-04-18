- Bank fixed deposits: Investing in FDs? 5 things you need to know
Science News
Diamonds from fallen meteorite hint to existence of a lost planet?ANI | April 18, 2018 1:15 PM
Diamonds found inside a fallen meteorite, have hinted at the existence of a lost planet, according to a new research.
More than 100 parts for NASA's deep-space Orion capsule to be 3D printedReuters | April 18, 2018 1:11 PM
More than 100 parts for U.S. space agency NASA's deep-space capsule Orion will be made by 3D printers, using technology that experts say will eventually become key to efforts to send humans to Mars.
Spaceflight may harm muscles of astronauts, says studyPTI | April 18, 2018 12:17 PM
Scientists develop artificial intelligence system that can create road maps from aerial imagesPTI | April 18, 2018 12:06 PM
New Artificial Intelligence system can recognise faces in the darkPTI | April 17, 2018 5:09 PM
Big victory: Scientists engineer plastic-eating enzyme that could help in the fight against pollutionReuters | April 17, 2018 4:33 PM
Close shave: Giant asteroid makes surprise flyby past EarthPTI | April 17, 2018 1:01 PM
-
This new solar cooker can cook three meals for a family of five dailyFE Bureau | April 23, 2018 3:01 AM
IIMK LIVE hosts live demo of solar cooking innovation
-
Humble cow to be largest remaining mammal in 200 years: StudyIANS | April 20, 2018 2:38 PM
The pace at which humans have been hunting down large mammals into extinction since the early ages, the largest remaining mammal in 200 years would be the domestic cow, warn researchers.
-
Scientists find way to bend, stretch diamond much like rubberPTI | April 20, 2018 1:59 PM
In a first, scientists have found that diamond can bend and stretch much like rubber, and snap back to its original form when grown in extremely tiny, needle-like shapes.
-
Scientists develop soft, worm-like robots that could assist earthquake rescue operationsPTI | April 19, 2018 3:08 PM
Scientists have developed a soft, worm-like robot that changes shape in response to its surroundings, and can slip through narrow crevices to search for survivors in the rubble left by an earthquake or bombing.
-
Big breakthrough: Protein linked to breast cancer identifiedPTI | April 19, 2018 1:14 PM
Scientists have identified a protein that is strongly associated with metastatic breast cancer and could be a target for future therapies to treat the deadly disease.
-
Scientists say brain scans may help detect neurological, psychiatric disordersPTI | April 19, 2018 12:33 PM
A scan which shows how brain regions interact may help diagnose migraines, depression, bipolar disorder and many other ailments of the brain, scientists say.
-
NASA’s Tess spacecraft embarks on quest to find new planetsAssociated Press | April 19, 2018 6:55 AM
NASA’s Tess spacecraft embarked Wednesday on a quest to find new worlds around neighboring stars that could support life.
-
Chandrayaan-2 launch postponed! Here’s what ISRO chief K Sivan informedPTI | April 18, 2018 6:39 PM
A national level committee to review Chandrayaan-2 recommended some additional tests before the mission could take off, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) sources said.
-
-
-
Spaceflight may harm muscles of astronauts, says studyPTI | April 18, 2018 12:17 PM
The inactivity of astronauts during spaceflights presents a significant risk to their muscles, according to a study which simulated the impact of low gravity environments such as the Moon or Mars on body.
-
Scientists develop artificial intelligence system that can create road maps from aerial imagesPTI | April 18, 2018 12:06 PM
MIT scientists have developed an artificial intelligence system that can automatically trace out roads from aerial images of a city.
-
New Artificial Intelligence system can recognise faces in the darkPTI | April 17, 2018 5:09 PM
Scientists have developed an artificial intelligence that can recognise a person’s face even in the dark, a development that could lead to enhanced real-time biometrics and post-mission forensic analysis for covert nighttime operations.
-
Big victory: Scientists engineer plastic-eating enzyme that could help in the fight against pollutionReuters | April 17, 2018 4:33 PM
Scientists in Britain and the United States say they have engineered a plastic-eating enzyme that could in future help in the fight against pollution.
-
Close shave: Giant asteroid makes surprise flyby past EarthPTI | April 17, 2018 1:01 PM
A giant asteroid gave Earth a surprise close shave this week, flying by at a distance of 192,000 kilometers, just a day after astronomers discovered the object, scientists say.
-
Scientists identify over 100 genes that determine colour of our hairPTI | April 17, 2018 11:22 AM
Scientists have identified 124 genes that play a major role in determining the colour of our hair, a finding that could help law enforcers predict the hair colour of a criminal from DNA evidence at the crime scene.
-
NASA now targets Wednesday for launch of next planet-hunting mission – TessIANS | April 17, 2018 11:01 AM
NASA is now targeting Wednesday for the launch of its next planet-hunting mission, the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or Tess.
-
Background space hum may reveal hidden black holesPTI | April 16, 2018 6:49 PM
Scientists have developed a new technology that can listen to background humming of deep space and unveil thousands of hidden black hole collisions missed by gravitational-wave detectors.
-
Electricity can remove drug residues from wastewater: StudyPTI | April 16, 2018 3:05 PM
The study examined the formation of oxidants on the plasma-liquid-gas interface and their behaviour in the process.
-
China to launch new weather satellite Fengyun-II 09PTI | April 16, 2018 12:58 PM
China will launch a new meteorological satellite this year to further boost its weather forecasting capabilities, authorities said today.
-
China develops 3D conic device to increase solar-thermal conversionPTI | April 16, 2018 11:56 AM
Chinese scientists have developed a new device of 3D hollow-cone structure that can greatly increase the solar-thermal conversion efficiency.
-
ISRO completes final orbit raising operations of navigation satellite IRNSS-1IIANS | April 16, 2018 10:16 AM
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully carried out the fourth and final orbit raising operations of navigation satellite, IRNSS-1I.
-
Not just Mars! India-France are holding discussions for inter-planetary missions to Red PlanetPTI | April 15, 2018 6:54 PM
Space agencies of India and France have been holding discussions to work on inter-planetary missions to Mars and Venus, a French source said.
-
ISRO raises navigation satellite IRNSS-1I’s orbitIANS | April 13, 2018 11:17 AM
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday successfully carried out the first orbit raising operations of a navigation satellite launched on Thursday.
-
Can’t live without smartphone? Here’s some scary news scientists have foundPTI | April 12, 2018 5:30 PM
Overuse of smartphones is just like any other type of substance abuse, say scientists who found that digital addiction makes people feel lonely, depressed and anxious.
-
Unites States approves first Artificial Intelligence-based device to detect diabetic eye diseasePTI | April 12, 2018 4:37 PM
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has permitted marketing of the first artificial intelligence (AI)-based medical device to detect certain diabetes-related eye problems.
-
Tracing aliens: NASA’s planet hunting satellite TESS has its task cut outPTI | April 12, 2018 3:12 PM
A new NASA satellite, which will hunt for exoplanets that have the potential to harbour alien life, is on schedule to launch next week.
