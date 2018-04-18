Top News:

Science News

Diamonds from fallen meteorite hint to existence of a lost planet?

Diamonds from fallen meteorite hint to existence of a lost planet? | April 18, 2018 1:15 PM

Diamonds found inside a fallen meteorite, have hinted at the existence of a lost planet, according to a new research.

More than 100 parts for NASA's deep-space Orion capsule to be 3D printed
More than 100 parts for NASA's deep-space Orion capsule to be 3D printed
| April 18, 2018 1:11 PM

More than 100 parts for U.S. space agency NASA's deep-space capsule Orion will be made by 3D printers, using technology that experts say will eventually become key to efforts to send humans to Mars.

Spaceflight may harm muscles of astronauts, says study

| April 18, 2018 12:17 PM

Scientists develop artificial intelligence system that can create road maps from aerial images

| April 18, 2018 12:06 PM

New Artificial Intelligence system can recognise faces in the dark

| April 17, 2018 5:09 PM

Big victory: Scientists engineer plastic-eating enzyme that could help in the fight against pollution

| April 17, 2018 4:33 PM

Close shave: Giant asteroid makes surprise flyby past Earth

| April 17, 2018 1:01 PM
Budget 2018

Horoscope: By Peter Vidal

Today ( 24 Apr )This Week ( 22 Apr - 28 Apr )

SAGITTARIUS Your creative energy should now be at a peak, but not perhaps because the stars are all on your side. On the contrary, challenging romantic stars remind us of the cliché that all great art stems from… read more