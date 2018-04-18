Science News

Humble cow to be largest remaining mammal in 200 years: Study IANS | April 20, 2018 2:38 PM The pace at which humans have been hunting down large mammals into extinction since the early ages, the largest remaining mammal in 200 years would be the domestic cow, warn researchers.

Scientists find way to bend, stretch diamond much like rubber PTI | April 20, 2018 1:59 PM In a first, scientists have found that diamond can bend and stretch much like rubber, and snap back to its original form when grown in extremely tiny, needle-like shapes.

Scientists develop soft, worm-like robots that could assist earthquake rescue operations PTI | April 19, 2018 3:08 PM Scientists have developed a soft, worm-like robot that changes shape in response to its surroundings, and can slip through narrow crevices to search for survivors in the rubble left by an earthquake or bombing.

Big breakthrough: Protein linked to breast cancer identified PTI | April 19, 2018 1:14 PM Scientists have identified a protein that is strongly associated with metastatic breast cancer and could be a target for future therapies to treat the deadly disease.

Scientists say brain scans may help detect neurological, psychiatric disorders PTI | April 19, 2018 12:33 PM A scan which shows how brain regions interact may help diagnose migraines, depression, bipolar disorder and many other ailments of the brain, scientists say.

Chandrayaan-2 launch postponed! Here’s what ISRO chief K Sivan informed PTI | April 18, 2018 6:39 PM A national level committee to review Chandrayaan-2 recommended some additional tests before the mission could take off, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) sources said.

More than 100 parts for NASA’s deep-space Orion capsule to be 3D printed Reuters | April 18, 2018 1:11 PM More than 100 parts for U.S. space agency NASA’s deep-space capsule Orion will be made by 3D printers, using technology that experts say will eventually become key to efforts to send humans to Mars.

Spaceflight may harm muscles of astronauts, says study PTI | April 18, 2018 12:17 PM The inactivity of astronauts during spaceflights presents a significant risk to their muscles, according to a study which simulated the impact of low gravity environments such as the Moon or Mars on body.

New Artificial Intelligence system can recognise faces in the dark PTI | April 17, 2018 5:09 PM Scientists have developed an artificial intelligence that can recognise a person’s face even in the dark, a development that could lead to enhanced real-time biometrics and post-mission forensic analysis for covert nighttime operations.

Close shave: Giant asteroid makes surprise flyby past Earth PTI | April 17, 2018 1:01 PM A giant asteroid gave Earth a surprise close shave this week, flying by at a distance of 192,000 kilometers, just a day after astronomers discovered the object, scientists say.

Scientists identify over 100 genes that determine colour of our hair PTI | April 17, 2018 11:22 AM Scientists have identified 124 genes that play a major role in determining the colour of our hair, a finding that could help law enforcers predict the hair colour of a criminal from DNA evidence at the crime scene.

Background space hum may reveal hidden black holes PTI | April 16, 2018 6:49 PM Scientists have developed a new technology that can listen to background humming of deep space and unveil thousands of hidden black hole collisions missed by gravitational-wave detectors.

Electricity can remove drug residues from wastewater: Study PTI | April 16, 2018 3:05 PM The study examined the formation of oxidants on the plasma-liquid-gas interface and their behaviour in the process.

China to launch new weather satellite Fengyun-II 09 PTI | April 16, 2018 12:58 PM China will launch a new meteorological satellite this year to further boost its weather forecasting capabilities, authorities said today.

China develops 3D conic device to increase solar-thermal conversion PTI | April 16, 2018 11:56 AM Chinese scientists have developed a new device of 3D hollow-cone structure that can greatly increase the solar-thermal conversion efficiency.

ISRO completes final orbit raising operations of navigation satellite IRNSS-1I IANS | April 16, 2018 10:16 AM The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully carried out the fourth and final orbit raising operations of navigation satellite, IRNSS-1I.

ISRO raises navigation satellite IRNSS-1I’s orbit IANS | April 13, 2018 11:17 AM The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday successfully carried out the first orbit raising operations of a navigation satellite launched on Thursday.