Sawan 2022: The dos and don’ts of fasting while praying to Lord Shiva

The fifth month of the Hindu calendar, Shravan (Sawan) is usually coincided between July and August of the Gregorian calendar. It is believed that anyone who fasts on Mondays during this month would have their wishes granted by Lord Shiva — the Supreme Lord, creator, protector, and destroyer of the universe, according to Hindu belief.

Sawan began on July 14 this year and will end on August 12 with Shravan Purnima.

FE Lifestyle lists food items that any fasting individual should avoid during the month as per popular beliefs.

Liquor

Drinking alcohol during Sawan is believed to be sinful due to the negative energy that it introduces into the body and psyche. As a result, it is advised to refrain from alcohol during the month.

Onion and Garlic

Those observing fasts should avoid onion and garlic, in addition to other vegetables, for a satvik meal. These two vegetables are regarded as hot or tamasic and must be avoided at all costs.

Non-vegetarian food items

Eating non-vegetarian foods such as chicken, meat, eggs, and fish during Sawan is also not advised as it implies the death of living beings.

Brinjal

Hindu scriptures do not regard brinjal as a pure item. When it comes to spiritual and religious occasions, it is considered unlucky. Therefore, it is advised to refrain from eating brinjals during Sawan.

Spices

Coriander powder, red chilli powder, table salt, and all spices besides senda namak should be avoided during Sawan. A diet that works best for the Somwar vrat is to be followed.

Among others, milk consumption is also frowned upon during this month. The use of ketki flower and turmeric is barred while worshipping Lord Shiva.

Sawan celebration

Sawan celebrations are huge, especially in north India. Nearly 500,000 devotees are expected to worship Lord Shiva at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi during Shravan. Devotees will observe the first fast (vrat) on Monday, July 18.