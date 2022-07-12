Sawan 2022 date, puja muhurat and Shravan Somwar significance

‘Shravan Maas’ or the month of ‘Shravan’ is a popular concept in the Hindu religion.It is considered highly auspicious for praying to Lord Shiva. From the religious angle this is the time of year when Lord Shiva is highly revered. The entire period is devoted to Him. It is believed that the worship of Shiva during Shrawan month is 108 times more powerful than worshipping during normal days. Millions of devout Hindus observe the Shravan Somvar Vrat- fasting and performing Pujas on Mondays in Sawan Month. However, The reason behind it lies in The famous legend of ancient times lies behind the importance of Shravan Somvar whereby you can get all your wishes fulfilled by dedicating yourself to Lord Shiva – the ‘Samudra Manthan’ or the story of churning of ocean. It is said that when the ocean churned, a lot of things came out of it which were divided between ‘devtas’ and ‘asuras’. However, when poison came out, nobody was ready to take possession of it. It was then that Lord Shiva, the annihilator of the Trinity of Lords, consumed the entire poison that came out of the churning.

As a result of this, His entire body became blue and hence people starting revering Him with the name ‘Neelkanth’ (means someone whose throat is blue due to poison). In the month of ‘Shravan Maas’, people revere Lord Shiva for this great deed.

Every year the dates differ of ‘Shravan Maas’ .This year ‘Shravan Maas’ starts on 14th July 2022 and ends on 12th August 2022 .

First day of Sawan month – 14 July 2022, day Thursday

Sawan Somwar Vrat – 18 July 2022, Monday

Sawan Somwar Vrat – 25 July 2022, Monday

Sawan Somwar Vrat – 01 August 2022 Monday

Sawan Somwar Vrat – 08 August 2022, Monday

Last day of Sawan month – 12 August 2022, Friday

The first day of this month is highly revered by Hindu devotees of Lord Shiva throughout the country. People observe fast on this day and pray to Lord Shiva by visiting His temples. There are different ways of pleasing the Lord on this day. Mantras like ‘Om Namah Shivay’ or ‘Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra’ are also chanted.

Many people observe fast for this entire month and make offerings to Lord Shiva everyday. A large number of people get various Pujas for Lord Shiva performed during this period which gives very auspicious results as per our ancient texts and scripts.

Monday is the day of Lord Shiva so all Monday’s or Somvars falling in the month Shravan , when Lord Shiva is most revered are considered highly auspicious Hence it is said, if one performs rudrabhishek on ‘Shravan somvar’, his wishes get fulfilled by pleasing Lord Shiva

Sawan Somvar Vrat: Significance

The significance of Sawan Somvar Vrat is as follows:

It is believed that Sawan Somvar Vrat is extremely beneficial for the unmarried girls. It is stated that by observing the Somvar Vrat, they will get married to the person of their choice. Sawan Somvar Vrat is significant because by observing it, one’s desires are fulfilled and all the dreams come true.

Hence, by observing the Sawan Somvar Vrat and praying to Lord Shiva, a person can achieve his/her desired results.

The entire month of Savan is filled with festivity and joy. It is not just the four Somvars of Savan, but Sawan Somvar are divided into three major types of Vrats:

Savan Somvar Vrat : It is a fast of Monday, observed only in the month of Savan. Solah Somvar Vrat : a Solah Somvar fast is observed. Somya Pradosh Vrat : This fast is observed till the evening in the Shravan Maas.

Worshiping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati during the time of Sawan Somvar Vrat is considered extremely religious. While observing the Sawan Somvar Vrat, there are certain rituals that need to be followed to gain the blessings of Lord Shiva.

Mantra to be chanted in the name of Lord Shiva during Sawan Somvar Vrats is given below:

ध्यायेन्नित्यंमहेशंरजतगिरिनिभंचारुचंद्रावतंसंरत्नाकल्पोज्ज्वलांगपरशुमृगवराभीतिहस्तंप्रसन्नम्‌।

These are some of the rituals that are performed during the Savan Somvar Vrat. The same rituals should be observed while following the Sawan Somvar Vrat During the month of Sawan, the second most important Shivratri also occurs. It is basically the monthly Shivaratri, which occurs in the month of Sawan; hence, known as Sawan Shivratri.

A number of legends advocate that observing 16 consecutive Monday fasts, known as Solah Somvar vrat, attracts tremendous positive energy.Savan is a month of rains, be it time of rain of festivals. This Sawan, festivals like Somvati

Shravan Somvar Vrat is the time to thank the Almighty for acting as a protector of the universe. This Sawan Somvar, be prepared to devote yourself to Lord Shiva.

Somvar Vrat Puja Vidhi

Wake up in Brahma Muhurta to worship Lord Shiva. Offer belpatra, doob, kusha, lotus, neelkamal, jawaphool kaner, and rye flowers to the holy deity. Meditate and chant the mantras mentioned below.

(The author is Chairman, Khanna Gems. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)