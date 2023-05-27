Savour these 7 whiskies on the rocks to cool off during summers

With the temperature soaring unbarred, we are looking for many ways to cool off. Whisky on the Rocks has emerged as a great option for those who love to unwind after a long and hectic day. Made by fermenting different types of grains, such as malted barley, rye, wheat, or corn, this distilled alcoholic beverage is much loved by true connoisseurs. A whisky aged in wooden casks for years takes the fun quotient even higher when shared with partners and friends on a scorching hot day. We have jotted down the whiskies that are making waves amongst connoisseurs and hence must be given a shot.

GianChand Single Malt Whisky

This is the latest offering from DeVANS, the brand that has traditionally been known for quality malt spirit and iconic award-winning beer brands. Following the footsteps of DeVANS founder and a pioneering figure in the Alcobev industry, Dewan Gian Chand, this whisky too, is made with the scientific procedure to ensure that every batch spells excellence.

This single malt has a sweetness of pineapple drop, a hint of barley, coupled with a vanilla backbone. The delicate notes majorly due to thin oils have earned it the title of ‘finest single malt from India in recent times’ by noted whisky critic Jim Murray.

Johnnie Walker Double Black

A favourite amongst whisky lovers, this one is matured in oak casks that are heavily charred. The blended whisky is made of malts that are sourced from the Coast of Scotland. The smoky flavours have now become a signature style of Johnnie Walker. With flavours of clove, ignited dried fruits as well as vanilla and orange peels, it has spicy yet lingering peat smoke after taste. The intense drink is for those who love their favourite drink on the rocks.

Chivas Regal 12-Year-Old

Chivas Brothers have established their name as the leading producer of Scotch whisky, especially the blended ones. Chivas Regal 12 is their star whisky that has been aged for 12 years and is made of the finest malts and grains. The remarkably smooth whisky with ingredients such as Strathisla single malt and Strathclyde single grain is popular amongst whisky lovers.

Glenmorangie The Lasanta

Lasanta, from Glenmorangie, the brand that is known for its finest taste should definitely be a part of your celebration. They make efforts to make innovative blends that tend to be delicious too. The drink with sunset hues is perfect for unwinding after a long day and has a combination of purple, red, and orange. It is matured for 12 years in sherry and bourbon casks. The whisky has sweet notes along with spicy rife amber. The hint of honeycomb, dark chocolate, hazelnut, and raisins along with unmissable cinnamon enables a long and smooth finish.

Jim Beam Bourbon Black

This classy drink is a favourite amongst Indian whisky lovers. With tones of caramel and warm oak, the drink surely takes over your stress. This rich whisky is perfect for the holiday season and definitely makes it to the list of whiskies that can be savoured on World Whisky Day too. The elegantly packaged drink is encased in a glass bottle making every sip worth savouring.

Teacher’s Highland Cream Blended Scotch Whisky

One of the finest blends by William Teacher, who is known for perfection and extraordinary whisky, this cream whisky is nothing but class in the form of whisky. The single malt has smoky and smooth undertones, that is centred around a single malt from Ardmore distillery. With a combination of sweet, fruity grains that make this malted whisky, the rich palate having notes of rich peat smoke, honey, apples, sweet malt finishes off with a creamy vanilla that lingers as you savour the taste.

Aberlour Double Cask Matured 16-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky

As the name suggests, this Single malt Scotch whisky has been aged for 16 years, making this award-winning whisky stand apart from the contemporaries. This golden amber colored drink has aroma of nuts and sweet raisins, with oaky, spicy and floral flavours. It is the perfect recipe for an evening of love and laughter.