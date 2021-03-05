Save your money, eat what you love! How cloud kitchens are a smart way to order

Cloud kitchens help tackle the supply gap as they provide a cost-friendly model for food

As several travel-based surveys have indicated time and again, investing in technology enhances a guest’s satisfaction and confidence. For the hospitality industry, this becomes a business smart decision to make operations more agile and seamless. For instance, QMin, Indian Hotel Company’s food delivery platform, delivers signature dishes from IHCL across 13 cities with a selection of combination meals that include nostalgic favourites. With contactless delivery, eco-friendly packaging utilising biodegradable materials, the food is delivered in customised insulation boxes.

In this context, it is imperative to point out an emerging lifestyle trend: cloud kitchens are gaining popularity as more Indians opt for food deliveries within the comfort of their homes.

What are cloud kitchens?

So, what is a cloud kitchen and how does it work? These are basically small scale businesses that function as kitchens meant only for food delivery and do not provide dine-in facilities.

Why are cloud kitchens gaining traction now?

Since the pandemic set in, most restaurants across the country remained shut for months. However, once the restrictions began to ease, food deliveries witnessed a robust uptick in terms of demand. As people were cautious about stepping outside their homes, they opted for food delivery instead of dining out.

Simply put, cloud kitchens help tackle the supply gap as they provide a cost-friendly model for food to be prepared with minimal investment.

Is cloud kitchen the future?

Having been impacted by the pandemic, it is imperative for restaurants to maximise their revenue in customer-centric manner. In this context, cloud kitchens in India are turning to niche segments and innovative methods to win the confidence of consumers.

Let’s look at a few interesting cloud kitchen models that cater to your taste buds!

WarmOven, a Bengaluru-based company that specialises in cakes and desserts, delivers premium quality food from a network of hyperlocal cloud kitchens. Having pioneered the cakes and desserts category online, the Bengaluru-based company articulates that its product innovations are solely based on investing in all aspects of a customer’s need. From freshly baked cakes to exceptional packaging, the brand implements customer feedback on war footing, thereby strengthening the trust quotient in their brand. For instance, the launch of their latest ‘Mini Cakes’ weighing 250 grams only has been an instant hit.

The Bengaluru based brand also strikes a chord with customers with unique celebratory concepts such as ‘Do Not Blow Candles’, marking a clear and significant takeaway to educate customers about staying committed to responsible celebrations.

According to WarmOven’s Brand Manager Radhakrishna, “We constantly listen to the customer….we aim to be a brand that customers trust for each and every occasion.”

Another popular Bengaluru brand dating back to the 80s is Indiana Burgers, which is also rolling out innovatively packaged burgers. With its ‘On-the Go’ burgers to all-time popular ‘Beast Burgers’ and Gourmet meals, the brand continues to evoke a sense of nostalgia with customers.

“We are humbled that our brands receive continuous love from customers and aim to extend this Bangalorean experience to the whole country,” Kranthi Kumar, Brand Manager, Indian Burgers & KaatiZone says.

HungerLicious, a Noida-based cloud kitchen segment that aims to reach the forefront of catering to restaurants and social gatherings held at home, highlights that while using advanced technology which seamlessly integrates their Commissaries to their Partners, and furthermore enables their partners to have an additional point in terms of sales, whereby HungerLicious connects them to the actual consumer.

According to Himanshu Sisodia, founder of Exhilarating Food Pvt Ltd, “We strive to make the life of restaurant owners easier by providing cooked dishes at the right temperature.

“Unique cooking methods and the zeal to try something new always and making clients happy is what keeps us going,” adds co-founder Nitin Kudesia.

“We aim to be the Kitchen for our clients so that their focus can be on selling and increasing their reach, without any worries about the huge investment that a kitchen can cost for budding entrepreneurs,” Himanshu Sisodia explains.

2021 is set to witness a range of innovations in the field of travel, hospitality and yes, cloud kitchens as well.