Satya Prem Ki Katha star Kartik Aaryan buys a lavish apartment in Mumbai’s Juhu worth Rs 17.50 crore

Kartik Aaryan has invested in a Rs 17.50 crore luxurious apartment in one of Mumbai’s poshest areas, Juhu. The Satyaprem Ki Katha actor has been delivering box office hits and has made a place for himself in the Rs 100 crore club. The actor’s career skyrocketed paving his way to create a net worth of Rs 39 crore, according to India Times allowing him to spend crores for his swanky lifestyle.

The actor has now ventured into the real estate and invested in a plush apartment on the second floor of the Siddhi Vinayak Building. According to Free Press Journal, the Luka Chuppi actor paid a lump some amount of Rs 1.05 crore stamp duty to Jayesh Doshi and Ketki Doshi for the1,916 sq ft property. The initial dealings were done by his mother, Mala Tiwari who stays on the eighth floor of the same.

The apartment has a market value of Rs 7.49 crore along with two car parking slots and a carpet area of 1,593.61 sq. ft as reported by Free Press Journal.

Earlier this year, the Shehzaada actor rented a sea facing apartment in Juhu from Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor for Rs. 7.5 lakh per month. He also owns another opulent property in Versova worth Rs 1.60 crore.

The actor hailing from Gwalior has been on the roller coaster ride of struggle to fame in his initial days and is now taking over B-town and living the life of his dreams!

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in sports drama Chandu Champion. The film is directed by Kabir Khan. It will tentatively release on Eid-al-Adha in June next year, according to Indian Express. Chandu Champion marks the second collaboration between Aaryan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, following their recent project Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Other films in the actor’s pipeline include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Captain India and Aashiqui 3.