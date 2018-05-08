‘Saturdays are for self-development’: Hiren Gada, CEO & CFO, Shemaroo Entertainment

Sometimes, Sundays are spent volunteering at the Isha Foundation.

The Job

From my teenage years, I have been very passionate about movies and music. I have always enjoyed watching films, whether from the black and white era or a latest release. So for me, leading the business at Shemaroo is like living my passion. I consider myself lucky that I got to make my passion, my profession. I detest mediocrity and feel we should always put our best foot forward at all times, and in everything we do. It is not what you do, but how you do it that matters.

The Weekdays

I am an early riser and my day starts between 5-5:30 am on a weekday. I go for my daily run as I train for marathons and have been actively participating in them from the past two years. I alternate between yoga and running during the week. After that, I meditate and head for breakfast either at home or over a meeting. I reach office around 10 am every day, and try to leave by 7 pm. Sometimes, evenings are occupied with work commitments; and if they are not, I like to head out for drives, dinners or movies with my family or friends. I ensure I get quality time with my family even on weekdays.

The Weekend

My weekend starts with an hour of yoga early in the morning. Also, Saturdays are for self-development. I have a small group of 10 like-minded people, mostly all entrepreneurs who meet from 8:30 am to 10:30 am. The group is called ‘Saturday Success’ and we dedicate this time to book reviews, Ted Talks and many more learning sessions. We also set professional goals for ourselves or for one another and are accountable for its outcome.

Sometimes, Sundays are spent volunteering at the Isha Foundation. Also, I am a complete foodie and ensure that I explore new eating joints over the weekend.

The Toys

I own an iBox Media Centre, which is the latest addition to my home theatre. Being a complete movie buff, I simply love binge-watching movies.

The Logos

I am loyal to Asics for running shoes. Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Burberry and Crocodile occupy a lot of space in my closet when it comes to clothes. Also, I love perfumes and have a huge collection of all the variants of Hugo Boss.

— As told to Ananya Saha