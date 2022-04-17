Saturation in forests leading to eco-terrorism instead of eco-tourism: Pamela Gale-Malhotra

There’s no doubt that the book From the Heart of Nature comes from the bottom of Pamela Gale-Malhotra’s heart as it is an intense account of the creation, life and future of a private forest sanctuary in Kodagu, Karnataka, Save Animals Initiative Sanctuary Trust. As the co-founder and trustee of the sanctuary, Malhotra’s life revolves around the stories of indigenous trees and plants, animals and birds. She speaks with Vaishali Dar on how the sanctuary can stand as a model and an inspiration to the world. Edited excerpts:

A lot has changed personally and professionally since you completed this book in two years’ time. How difficult was it to carry forward the legacy of SAI after your husband’s demise?

It was both difficult and challenging. My husband was part of this book, not only as subject matter, but as my sounding board as well. Carrying on the living legacy of SAI sanctuary has been challenging, managing finances being a big part. But being in the sanctuary with all the forests, rivers, and wildlife, it infuses me with positive energy. Having a forest sanctuary filled with wildlife was always my childhood dream. It was transformed into a passion born out of love of nature, but also fuelled by the horrible destruction of the natural world. I hope my book spreads the word about the dire need to protect the natural ecosystems upon which we are dependent for survival.

The book has references of karma and spirituality. How is it connected to nature?

Karma is the law of life, just like the law of gravity—what goes up must come down. What we give and do with thoughts, words and deeds returns to us to enrich or haunt us like a boomerang coming back to hit us on the head when we least expect it! This is what we are experiencing when it comes to climate change and the sixth wave of species extinctions on earth.

We are getting back the results that our own actions have caused through mindless chopping of forests, polluting of waterways and oceans, and slaughtering of wildlife as well as other humans. The disruption of nature’s balance and ingenious cycle of life has been disrupted by humanity.

What kind of species are permanent residents of SAI?

The sanctuary has become a creche for many species, including the Asian elephants, Bengal tiger, Indian leopard, Dhole or Indian wild dog, golden jackal, Indian jungle cat, species of civets, mongoose, Eurasian sparrow hawk, small buttonquail and Asian palm swift, two species of river otter (small clawed and Eurasian species which has not been seen in the area in over 100 years—both are critically endangered like tigers and elephants)… the list goes on.

How do you maintain their seasonal choices, habitat, etc?

While we have received rescued wildlife of different species for rehabilitation and eventual release back into the wild on the directions of the principal chief conservator of forests for Karnataka, we have never transported or introduced any animals to the sanctuary. This would be against the wildlife laws. We have preserved protected natural meadows, wetlands, and riparian areas of river and ponds that flow throughout the sanctuary grounds and planted lakhs of native fruit trees over the years that are endemic to the area. For example, bamboo, in case of elephants, protects the river areas as well, as the natural meadows, grasslands, and wetlands are essential to small and big grazers. We keep the river system clean of litter and plastic bags to avoid water pollution.

Over 100 million animals are used by humans for testing and studies. Isn’t this merciless murder in the name of science?

Animals used for testing and studies is a disgusting and completely unnecessary waste of life and betrays a lack of compassion in the hearts of all those who take part in them, especially since there is no need to do so. The results of such tests often do not correlate with human responses when the same tests are done on humans.

Scientific studies can lead us back to nature and help appreciate her by providing the base and key ingredients for so many medicinal cures. Science can help us to rediscover nature in the right way. But there is no justification for cruelty performed on animals in the name of ‘science’, none.

Decline in biodiversity across the globe and activities like logging, poaching, fishing and mining have altered the natural world. What do you think?

I agree. Biodiversity is nature’s insurance policy, as when one species is ill or is missing other steps in partially to fill that niche in the chain of life. Studies have shown that areas with biodiversity have fewer pests and illnesses of both animals and humans than areas that are devoid of biodiversity. We have to change our mindset from ‘exploitation’ of nature to ‘cooperation’ with nature. We are a part of nature—not apart from nature. There’s a lot to be learnt from indigenous people who have thrived in nature. That’s why biomimicry is the science of mimicking nature in the way her species have learned to live and survive—like termites in termite hills that are naturally cool even in the hottest African sun—building structures that mimic the same airflows to cool buildings naturally without having to depend on external energy for cooling or even for heating.

Ordinary people often feel helpless about climate change. How can they help?

First, look at your own lifestyle and see how you can change your own way of living—not wasting, not buying new things for the sake of getting something ‘new’ when the old one works, reducing, reusing, recycling. Turn off any electrical items when not in use. Carpool rides to work or use mass transport, walk whenever you can. Plant a garden, even in a window box area, and grow your own food. Our food choices have a huge impact on the planet—the more meat and fish we consume, the more forests are cut down and oceans emptied of the creatures that are essential to keep the oceans healthy and absorbing the carbon that they absorb. Encourage and support forests. The goal is to piece back the fragmented government forest areas, helping to control climate change, building biological and migration corridors for wildlife to help stop human-animal conflict.

Do you think the need for regulated tourism could help preserve forests and how?

The promotion of genuine ecotourism is good. But the saturation of hotels, home stays, resorts in forest areas turns into ‘eco-terrorism’ especially for wildlife with excess pollution everywhere, limited water supplies pushed beyond their capacity, and noise and disturbance turning the forest into an extension of a city rather than the natural world of wonder it is meant to be. Tourism in forest areas needs to be better regulated and numbers of tourists reduced.

From the Heart of Nature

Pamela Gale-Malhotra

Penguin Random House

Pp 592, Rs 599