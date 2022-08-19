Saste Nashe! Sale of condoms in West Bengal’s Durgapur skyrocketed; Reasons will leave you baffled

Condoms! Now that we have your attention we are not going to change the topic, this is indeed news about condoms. ANI recently reported that there is an abnormal rise in condoms’ sale in Durgapur, West Bengal. Usually rise in sales of condoms is good news for the companies and the government since that means people are having safe sex. But in Durgapur, this not a pleasing news since people are not buying condoms for safe sex, they are buying condoms to get high!



Young people, students are actually soaking the condoms in hot water for a longer period and then drinking it. This is resulting in keeping them intoxicated or high for 10 to 12 hours. But why condoms? Experts say they are available everywhere, in every medical shop even in rural India. One can buy condoms without prescriptions. And most of the brands have cheaper range of condoms as well. So, they are not expensive either like drugs.



ANI reported that Dr Dhiman Mondal of Durgapur Sub Division Hospital has called for an investigation into this. He said that he is unable to comprehend how the latex compound of condoms can get reactive with water. However, he added, “Condoms contain aromatic compounds which may have been causing addiction among the youth.”



How do condoms get humans high?



According to news reports, there is some kind of aromatic compound in condoms which is similar to the ones found in dendrites. Soaking condoms in hot water for a long time breaks down large organic molecules and creates alcohol compounds. This compound is keeping the Durgapur youth intoxicated. Drinking this condom water can cause intoxication and addiction. If consumed repeatedly, it will negatively impact the lungs and kidneys as well as harm your body’s nervous system. Repeated use of this can lead to mental abnormalities including violent behaviour, unconsciousness and even death! That’s a pretty big price to pay to get high on cheap condoms!