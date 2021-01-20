Sari-clad viral gymnast Parul Arora wants to break stereotypes around women clothing

Parul Arora has been a gymnast for the last 15 years. (Source: Instagram/parul_cutearora)

A woman performing back-flips and all kinds of aerobic stunts gracefully in a sari amazed netizens during the lockdown. The video garnered millions of views, likes and innumerable shares making the gymnast Parul Arora an overnight sensation.

Come the new year, another video of her flipping in a purple saree and embellished blouse got the same kind of attention making her Instagram account 140K followers strong. The 24-year-old gymnast talking to the Indian Express bares about her future plans and why she chose sari to perform stunts.

Parul, who was introduced to gymnastics by her father when she was just seven years old got the idea of performing stunts wearing a sari her friend Hoshiyar Singh. Trying to addresses the stereotypes around clothing for women and the challenges of wearing a sari in the modern world, she took it on herself to do her stunning backflips wearing the graceful six yards.

Through her stunts, she wants to highlight the concern of people, especially women being judged by their clothes. She wants to send the message that clothes cannot define one’s skill set and personality. She also wants to motivate all about fitness and showcase her gymnastics community that with the right approach and guidance one can achieve any feat. “The possibilities are endless,” she said.

However, one pro tip that she wants to give to all who were inspired by her acts is that they should try such stunts only after achieving some level of training under professional guidance to avoid injuries. For Parul, it took her 15 years to perfect such daring stunts in a sari. However, she notes some elements like running with speed in a sari is difficult. She herself has tripped several times but fortunately did not sustain any injuries.

The young gymnast, who is also a personal training coach with FITTR also wants to try her stunts in a lehenga. She is also busy creating new ideas for her videos that can create a meaningful impact on her followers. Her expertise includes strength training and conditioning.

Parul continues to coach budding gymnasts to share her knowledge with more people and her philosophy of ‘democratizing fitness’. The lockdown allowed her to brainstorm on the impact that she wants to create through her videos. The spare time allowed her to work on her content in a more structured manner which was not possible otherwise, except on Sundays.

The social media star now aspires to open her own academy and trains new generations of gymnasts apart from helping people achieve fitness goals and create interest content on her social media handles.