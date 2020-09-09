Sanskrit Grams to be set up across Uttarakhand; Check details

Presently, there are 97 Sanskrit schools being run by the state government in Uttarakhand. (Representational image: IE)

Uttarakhand and Sanskrit: Uttarakhand to set up ‘Sanskrit Grams’ across the state! Uttarakhand had been running a pilot project to teach the residents of two villages Sanskrit. The programme resulted in significant progress, and it led to the state government giving its approval to authorities to develop Sanskrit Grams across the state, according to a report in IE. The approval was given on Tuesday. Sanskrit is significant to Uttarakhand as it is the second official language of the state.

A list of villages have been selected for the programme at a meeting held by the Uttarakhand Sanskrit Academy. The meeting was chaired by state Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. The report stated that the programme would promote the language at the district level first, before being implemented at the block level. At the same meeting, it was decided that the academy would be renamed to Uttaranchal Sanskrit Sansthanam Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

Presently, there are 97 Sanskrit schools being run by the state government in Uttarakhand, and these schools have an average of 2,100 students every year, the report stated.

Dr Anand Bhardwaj, secretary of the Academy, said that Chamoli district’s Kimotha village and Bageshwar district’s Bhantola village had been part of the pilot programme to be developed into Sanskrit villages. After the initiative, the residents of these villages have now started communicating in Sanskrit, along with singing Sanskrit folk songs. He also said that there was a village in Kerala where also, residents spoke only in Sanskrit.

Now, the state government has selected villages from Uttarkashi, Dehradun, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Nainital, Haridwar, Champawat, Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal, Pauri Almora, Udham Singh Nagar and Pithoragarh districts for the extension of the programme, the report added.

Officials said that the selection of the villages was done based on the availability of Sanskrit schools. This, they said, would make it easier for teachers to go to the village often and motivate the locals to learn as well as use Sanskrit.

The officials added that the focus would be on children who are going to schools, so that from a young age itself, they would be able to learn the language.

The report quoted Bhardwaj as saying that the programme was aimed at teaching people to use Sanskrit regularly.