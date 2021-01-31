  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: When is Sankat Chauth? Date, timings and significance of Sakat Vrat and worshipping Ganapati

By: |
January 31, 2021 1:14 PM

On this day, the devotees take a holy dip and then worship Lambodara Maha Ganapati and pray to the Sourya Peeta

purnima january 2021 sakat chauth 2021 ganesh chaturthi 2021 sankashti chaturthi 2021 sakat chauth 2021 date 31 january 2021 sakat kab hai ganesh chaturthi til chauth 2021 sakat chauth karwa chauth 2021 pradosh vrat 2021 sankashti chaturthi sakat chauth 2021 date calendar tilkut chauth 2021 date ganesh chauth 2021 sankatahara chaturthi 2021 sakat chauth ki katha sankashti chaturthi 2021 dates sakat chauth vrat 2021 sankashti chaturthi jan 2021 sakat 2021 sankashti chaturthi dates 2021 purnima vrat january 2021The vrata is also referred to as Sakar Chauth, Mahi Chauth or til Chauth and pradosh vrat. (IE Image)

Sakat chauth 2021: Devotees of Lord Ganesha observe a vrat twice a month, referred to as Sankashti vrat held on Chaturthi Tithi (fourth day), Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the Lunar cycle) every month. Each Krishna Paksha Chaturthi day has its specific significance and name based on month and peeta.

The Sankashti vrat that is observed on Sankatahara Chaturthi falls on the month of Paush or Magh month or January in English calendar and is called the Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat. The date and significance for the vratas every month remain the same. ‘Sankashti Chaturthi’ falls on the full moon day or ‘Purnamasi’ during the Krishna Paksha.

Related News

The vrata is also referred to as Sakar Chauth, Mahi Chauth or til Chauth and Pradosh vrat. On this day, the devotees take a holy dip and then worship Lambodara Maha Ganapati and pray to the Sourya Peeta. Each month has a different peeta with total 13 peetas and 13 Vratha Kathas, one for each month. The story pertaining to that month alone has to be recited.

How Sakat Chaturthi is observed

  • Devotees fast from sunrise to moonrise and end their vrat after worship and offering prayers to Moon God.
  • Some devotees keep a partial fast and eat only fruits, root plants throughout the day
  • Ganapati is worshipped with druva grass, flowers and incense stick. Special sweets or naivedya like gazak, modaks are offered to Ganapati
  • In the evening, for worshipping the moon, water, sandalwood paste, rice and flowers are offered in the direction of its rising.
  • Devotees chant the Ganesha Ashtothra, Vakrathunda Mahakaya Sankashtnashana sthothra on this occasion.
  • The Vrat is also referred to as Sankat Hara Chaturthi because Ganpati is hailed as the God who removes all kinds of obstacles or problems.

Lambodara Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat 2021 date

This month Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat will be observed on January 31.

Lambodara Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat 2021 Tithi timings

This month Krishna Paksha Chaturthi tithi begins at 8:24 PM on January 31 and ends at 6:24 PM on February 1 with Chandrodaya.

Lambodara Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat Moonrise timings

The Moonrise or Chandrodaya timing when devotes can break their vrat is at 8:40 PM.

Lambodara Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat 2021 significance

Legends have it that on this day, the devas in distress appealed to Mahadev to help them on which he asked his sons Ganesh and Karthikeya, who is willing to take the task. Both the Gods expressed interest in taking care of the Devas. Therefore, to choose one of them, Mahadev decided to test them before delegating the task.

Mahadev asked both his sons to circumambulate the earth and said that the one who completes the task and reports to him the earliest will get a chance to prove their might. Helping the Devas.

Soon, Lord Kartikeya, commander-in-chief of Deva’s army set out for the Parikrama of the earth while Lord Ganesha only walked around his parents, Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati reasoning that his parents are the core of the Universe and circumambulating them means voyaging the entire world.

Lord Ganesha passed the test and won everyone’s hearts for his wisdom. Since then, the tradition of offering the first prayers to Lord Ganesha on this day began.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 When is Sankat Chauth? Date timings and significance of Sakat Vrat and worshipping Ganapati
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Cheers for Kurnool residents! Indigo to launch 3 direct flights from Kurnool to Bengaluru, Chennai and Visakhapatnam
2SpiceJet to launch 20 new domestic flights, check details here
3Vaccines are here but coronavirus isn’t going away anytime soon: Why scientists see pandemic stretching out