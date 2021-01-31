Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: When is Sankat Chauth? Date, timings and significance of Sakat Vrat and worshipping Ganapati

The vrata is also referred to as Sakar Chauth, Mahi Chauth or til Chauth and pradosh vrat. (IE Image)

Sakat chauth 2021: Devotees of Lord Ganesha observe a vrat twice a month, referred to as Sankashti vrat held on Chaturthi Tithi (fourth day), Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the Lunar cycle) every month. Each Krishna Paksha Chaturthi day has its specific significance and name based on month and peeta.

The Sankashti vrat that is observed on Sankatahara Chaturthi falls on the month of Paush or Magh month or January in English calendar and is called the Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat. The date and significance for the vratas every month remain the same. ‘Sankashti Chaturthi’ falls on the full moon day or ‘Purnamasi’ during the Krishna Paksha.

The vrata is also referred to as Sakar Chauth, Mahi Chauth or til Chauth and Pradosh vrat. On this day, the devotees take a holy dip and then worship Lambodara Maha Ganapati and pray to the Sourya Peeta. Each month has a different peeta with total 13 peetas and 13 Vratha Kathas, one for each month. The story pertaining to that month alone has to be recited.

How Sakat Chaturthi is observed

Devotees fast from sunrise to moonrise and end their vrat after worship and offering prayers to Moon God.

Some devotees keep a partial fast and eat only fruits, root plants throughout the day

Ganapati is worshipped with druva grass, flowers and incense stick. Special sweets or naivedya like gazak, modaks are offered to Ganapati

In the evening, for worshipping the moon, water, sandalwood paste, rice and flowers are offered in the direction of its rising.

Devotees chant the Ganesha Ashtothra, Vakrathunda Mahakaya Sankashtnashana sthothra on this occasion.

The Vrat is also referred to as Sankat Hara Chaturthi because Ganpati is hailed as the God who removes all kinds of obstacles or problems.

Lambodara Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat 2021 date

This month Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat will be observed on January 31.

Lambodara Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat 2021 Tithi timings

This month Krishna Paksha Chaturthi tithi begins at 8:24 PM on January 31 and ends at 6:24 PM on February 1 with Chandrodaya.

Lambodara Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat Moonrise timings

The Moonrise or Chandrodaya timing when devotes can break their vrat is at 8:40 PM.

Lambodara Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat 2021 significance

Legends have it that on this day, the devas in distress appealed to Mahadev to help them on which he asked his sons Ganesh and Karthikeya, who is willing to take the task. Both the Gods expressed interest in taking care of the Devas. Therefore, to choose one of them, Mahadev decided to test them before delegating the task.

Mahadev asked both his sons to circumambulate the earth and said that the one who completes the task and reports to him the earliest will get a chance to prove their might. Helping the Devas.

Soon, Lord Kartikeya, commander-in-chief of Deva’s army set out for the Parikrama of the earth while Lord Ganesha only walked around his parents, Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati reasoning that his parents are the core of the Universe and circumambulating them means voyaging the entire world.

Lord Ganesha passed the test and won everyone’s hearts for his wisdom. Since then, the tradition of offering the first prayers to Lord Ganesha on this day began.