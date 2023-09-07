Sanjay Mehrotra: Kanpur man who is the CEO of Micron Technology and founder of SanDisk; Know about his education, career, and more

Indians are taking over the world and excelling in every field they are venturing into, be it science, technology, or business. An Indian who is leading an American producer of computer memory and storage, Sanjay Mehrotra, the CEO of Micron Technology has set an example of how Indians spearhead global organisations and take them to greater heights.

Sanjay Mehrotra early life

In 1958, Mehrotra was born in Kanpur, India. Of his four siblings, he is the youngest. When Mehrotra was 10 years old, his father, a liaison officer in the cotton business, relocated the family to New Delhi. Mehrotra was enthusiastic about maths and science from a very young age and was influenced by his father and siblings to pursue STEM. He started taking mechanical classes in high school and finally transferred to Sardar Patel Vidyalaya.

At the age of 18, Mehrotra emigrated to the United States and transferred from BITS Pilani to the University of California, Berkeley, where he received his undergraduate and graduate degrees in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science. From Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business Executive Education Programme, he received his diploma in 2009.

Sanjay Mehrotra career

In 1988, Mehrotra co-founded SanDisk, and from 2011 to 2016, he was the company’s president and CEO. Prior to this, he held the positions of senior vice president of engineering, vice president of product development, director of memory design, and executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Mehrotra was appointed CEO in the wake of Mark Durcan’s retirement announcement in February 2017. Durcan was appointed on May 8, 2017, and he worked for the business as an adviser till the beginning of August 2017. While serving as CEO of Micron, Mehrotra was named chairman of the Semiconductor Sector Association in 2019, which is the main advocacy group for the American semiconductor sector.

Mehrotra is in-charge of Micron amid an exciting time for the business, when advancements in artificial intelligence and computing architecture are creating new markets for memory and storage and revolutionising how the world uses the information to improve everyone’s quality of life.

At Integrated Device Technology, SEEQ Technology, and Intel Corp., Mehrotra held engineering and executive responsibilities. He has more than 40 years of expertise in the semiconductor memory sector. He is the holder of more than 70 patents, several of which laid the groundwork for high-capacity flash memory, which is now a standard component of contemporary computers.

Mehrotra is now a member of the CDW Corporation and Semiconductor Industry Association boards of directors. He also sits on the University of California, Berkeley, Engineering Advisory Board. He oversaw firm efforts to achieve 50% female representation on Micron’s board of directors and comprehensive global pay equity for all underrepresented groups. Additionally, he actively promotes fostering communal prosperity through grants, volunteers, education, and community support.

Mehrotra’s contribution to Micron has been significant in placing the organisation on the world map on a large scale.