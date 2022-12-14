Samridhhi Mandawat’s ‘An Outsider Looking In’ talks about eCONomics

We usually don’t remember who number two in the clan was. But economics is about inclusivity – Book’s sub-title, ‘An Outsider Looking In’ reflects on how over-arching this subject is, where one is either curious about the contents, looking forward to breakthroughs, or merely dismissive about the subject, as a whole. Well, having very briefly established that all humans are affected by this subject despite their relative interests in how it governs their destinies, the readership of this monograph is then like the electromagnetic spectrum, where only a small portion is discernable to the human eye.

While at one end of the spectrum, we imagine that the billionaires (aided by their astute financial advisors) that straddle our imaginations and the fronts of our newspapers are extremely informed of the subject, at the other end, we place students that are perhaps trying to comprehend the various nuances of this subject to make a living at the end of their select programs.

Perhaps, this book may fall short of the expectations of both. Then, whom should this book interest? The economists? Some of them, who already consider themselves aware, at least of this subject if not of all subjects, as they pretend to show on popular market watch shows of the TV or the streaming net these days? Given this spectrum of readership, there must be something in it for those running economies of nations and those running a household – at least in terms of understanding if not in terms of decision-making abilities. Though, we might expect that the former, that is, understanding, is in some way connected to the latter, the ability to decide.

Herein, also enters the nebulous subject of choice. It is this interesting mix of understanding, choice, and decision-making that makes economics at once a subject on which everyone has an opinion. Though we may dismiss opinions through the popular retort that references are an unmentionable part of the human anatomy, we inadvertently admit that opinions are as important in directing the dynamics of an economy as that vital part of the excretory system to the human body.

The author does not claim to educate the entire community on the subject through this book. What is intended, is just to open one’s mind-space up to any ideas of local integrations which, when stitched together, is hoped will serve larger and larger portions of humanity without clash.

About the author – Samridhhi Mandawat is the World Record holder for being the “Youngest Female Author to have Donated all the Royalties for Women Upliftment”. She is a national speaker on topics related to Finance, Economics, Management, and Taxes and has delivered lectures to more than 13,000 CA students, across India.