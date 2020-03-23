Samosa to Dal Makhni! Central American nation gets a taste of lip-smacking Indian cuisine

The food festival is in line with the government’s plan to promote people-to-people relations be it through cuisine, cultural exchanges, and other activities.

For the first time people of the Central American nation Guatemala got a taste of the Indian cuisine during a weeklong festival held recently in that country. The weeklong festival was organised by the Indian mission in that country last month and was in partnership with Westin Camino Real Hotel there. The people of Guatemala for the first time got to taste Indian spicy and savoury food of India which included Samosa, Dal Makhni, Vegetables and different sweets as well as other offerings.

Speaking to the Financial Express Online, Indian ambassador to Guatemala BS Mubarak said “We recently partnered with Westin, the best-rated hotel in Guatemala and celebrated a week long Indian Food Festival.”

“This is the first time, Westin has hosted the Indian Food Festival where Indian chefs were invited,” added the envoy.

Executive Chef of Little India Dilip was invited to work with Westin for a week, said the envoy.

The food festival is in line with the government’s plan to promote people-to-people relations be it through cuisine, cultural exchanges, and other activities.

“While big countries in South America including Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile have had exposure to the Indian cuisine and culture, efforts are being made by the Indian missions located in Central America to showcase India beyond trade ties,” said a senior diplomat.