Samina Hamied: The woman who is leading pharmaceutical company worth Rs 227 billion; know more about her

Care has been the cornerstone on which Cipla as an organisation has been constructed. For over eight decades now, Cipla has been a leading player and has brought about significant results in the pharmaceutical industry. Founded by Khwaja Abdul Hamied in 1935, Cipla is now run by the third generation of the Hamied family. Samina Hamied, has taken the helm of the company as the executive vice-chairperson. She is the niece of Yusuf Hamied, non-executive Chairman of Cipla. She has been directing Cipla’s future while ensuring that the company’s reputation only gets better since being named executive vice-chairman in 2016.

Samina Hamied’s early life

Samina Hamied, also known as, Samina Vaziralli, hails from a family who has been the pharma majors for decades. She is the daughter of YK Hamied’s brother, Mustafa Khwaja (MK) Hamied , and had no prior experience in the pharma sector, but her appointment in the company has been quite visible in the company’s growth Samina represents the third generation of the founding family of Cipla, and is the company’s executive vice-chairperson. A graduate of the London School of Economics and Political Science, Samina holds an MSc in international accounting and finance.

Samina Hamied’s career

Before joining the leadership team of Cipla in 2011 as a member of the management team, she worked in the UK and the US for the renowned Goldman Sachs. She was given the title “Head Strategic Projects – Cipla New Ventures” in 2013. She was appointed as an Executive Director of the Company with effect from July 10, 2015, and on September 1, 2016, she was promoted to Executive Vice-Chairperson of the Company. She has played a key role in advancing the business’ current transformation goal.

Samina’s appointment was instrumental in the development of Cipla Health Limited and in leading Cipla’s bold push into the US market through strategic acquisitions. She has created a world-class leadership pipeline for the business as it expands internationally. She furthers Cipla’s strategic aims through important international relationships, corporate culture, employing the best personnel, and public advocacy in her role as executive vice-chairperson, focusing on board and governance problems as well.

Samina Hamied’s achievements

She has been praised for her breadth of professional experience and business acumen and is known as the Cipla promotional face. She received a vice president of the board appointment from the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance in 2021. She was chosen to serve as a prestigious member of the IGBA CEO Advisory Committee in 2021. She won Business Today’s “Most Powerful Women in Business” award in 2017, 2020, and 2021. Ms. Hamied was ranked among the top 25 emerging women business executives in Asia by Forbes in 2018. She was additionally recognised as one of Fortune India’s most powerful businesswomen in 2018, 2019, and 2021.

Cipla has over the years, expanded its footprint to 80+ countries and provides more than 1,500 medications across numerous therapeutic categories in 50+ dosage forms, all of which are motivated by the same goal. They are spread across the world including India, South Africa, and the United States as well as other developing nations’ economies in an effort to make healthcare more accessible globally.

For the fiscal year 2023, Cipla Limited’s combined income exceeded Rs 227 billion. In comparison to the revenue in 2022, which was over Rs 217 billion, according to Statista reports.