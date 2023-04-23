Salman Khan: Take a look at 6 ridiculously expensive things owned by Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor

Growing up in the 90s’, we have all known Salman Khan as a boy next door whom we all loved. Credited for several blockbuster hits and his philanthropic work, the actor is one of the highest-paid movie stars in the Indian film industry. That’s not all, Salman Khan has also gained immense popularity as a host of his popular television show Bigg Boss. His massive stardom comes with a lot of luxury and uber-expensive possessions and that’s what we are going to look at today. His latest film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been doing well at the box office. However, the film has been receiving mixed reviews. Let’s tale a look at some of the most expensive things owned by Salman Khan:

Sea-facing apartment at Bandra

Salman Khan lives with his family in this stunning sea-facing triplex apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra. The Galaxy Apartment has become a common tourist attraction for all his fans who come there to catch a glimpse of the actor. As per DNA, the property costs a whopping Rs 100 crore.

Farmhouse in Panvel

If you follow Salman Khan on social media, you would know that he owns a farmhouse in Panvel, where he likes to spend time with his close friends and family. Spread across 150 acres of land, this luxury property features a gym, a swimming pool, and a space dedicated to domestic animals including five horses as well as stables, and a huge stretch of gorgeous greenery around. This farmhouse is priced at Rs 80 crores approx.

Private yacht

Salman Khan owns a private yacht that he gifted himself in 2016 on his 50th birthday. It costs a whopping Rs 3 crores, and the star is known to party with his friends and family on this yacht.

Gorai Beach house

Salam Khan also owns this luxurious 5-BHK beach home in Maharashtra’s Gorai. This beautiful house has a gym, a massive swimming pool, a theatre, and a unique bike arena. The actor bought this home on his 51st birthday for a whopping Rs 100 crores.

Luxury cars

Salman Khan owns Rs 82 lacs Mercedes Benz S Class, Rs .13 crore Audi A8 L worth, a BMW X6 worth Rs 1.15 crore, a Toyota Land Cruiser worth Rs 1.29 crore, an Audi RS7 worth Rs 1.4 crore, a Range Rover worth Rs 2.06 crores, Audi R8 worth Rs 2.31 crore, and Lexus LX470 of around Rs 2.32 crore.

The brand Being Human

Salman Khan owns Being Human which was founded under the Salman Khan Foundation in 2012. The brand sells clothes, jewellery, and watches. The brand is priced at Rs 235 crore and is one of the most expensive things owned by the actor.