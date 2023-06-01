scorecardresearch
Salaries of IT executives: From HCL’s C Vijayakumar, Infosys’ Salil Parekh to Tech Mahindra’s CP Gurnani, and others

Let’s find out how much money the CEOs of TCS, HCL, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and Wipro earn:

Written by FE Lifestyle
Updated:
Highest paid CEOs in India

The Indian IT industry has been rapidly growing. The Indian CEOs of these companies have played a major role and are behind the success. The list of biggest IT companies in India comprises Tata Consultancy Service (TCS), Infosys, HCL, and Wipro among others. Let’s find out how much money the CEOs of TCS, HCL, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and Wipro earn:

HCL’s CEO, C Vijayakumar

HCL’s CEO, C Vijayakumar, was the highest-paid CEO in FY22. According to the company’s annual report, Vijaykumar was paid Rs 123.13 crore in FY22. Vijayakumar received USD 2 million as base salary, USD 2 million in variable pay, and USD 0.02 million in perquisites along with other benefits for the last financial year, HCL’s annual report stated.

Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte

Thierry Delaporte, Wipro CEO, who was named the company’s CEO in July 2020 earned Rs 79.8 crore in FY22.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh, the third-highest-paid CEO of IT firms in India earned Rs 71.02 crore in 2022.

Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani

Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani was paid Rs 63.4 crore in 2022. This was a jump of 189 per cent as compared to FY21. Interestingly, Infosys’ Mohit Joshi will replace CP Gurnani at Tech Mahindra.

Rajesh Gopinathan

The fifth-highest-paid CEO of an IT firm in India, Rajesh Gopinathan received a compensation of Rs 25.75 crore in 2021-22. His salary rose 26.6 per cent in FY22.

First published on: 01-06-2023 at 18:00 IST

Stock Market