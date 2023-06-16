Sadhguru: A look at the expensive cars, bikes, and other expensive things owned by spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev

Jaggi Vasudev, also called Sadhguru, is a spiritual leader and the founder of the Isha Foundation. Many do not know that apart from imparting life wisdom, Sadhguru is also passionate about automobiles. Sadhguru also advocates for protecting the environment and has led several initiatives like Rally for Rivers, Cauvery Calling, Project GreenHands (PGH), etc.

Let’s take a look at the most expensive things owned by Sadhguru:

Mercedes–Benz G-Class G 63 AMG

If you remember Sadhguru’s Rally for Rivers program, you would have seen him driving his Rs 2.44 crore Mercedes Benz G63 AMG. He drove it from Kanyakumari to Haridwar. The car is powered by a 5461cc, V8 twin-turbo petrol engine, which makes 551hp of power and 760Nm of torque.

1000PS Toyota Scion (Not available in India)

Sadhguru is not just a poet, yogi, and New York Times bestselling author, but he is also a track enthusiast. In a video titled ‘Sadhguru on the Racetrack,’ he can be seen taking instructions from Christian Rado, a professional racing driver, before trying the car himself.

The car in the video is Toyota Scion. It makes around 1000hp of power and reaches a top speed of 338kph.

BMW K 1600 GT

Sadhguru also has Rs 29.98 lakh BMW K 1600 GT. It has a 1.6-litre, six-cylinder engine that makes 160hp of power and 174Nm of torque.

Ducati Multistrada 1260

That’s not all, the spiritual guru also owns an Italian mile muncher. The Multistrada 1260 comes with a semi-active suspension, wheelie control, a quick shifter, and more. It costs Rs 21.42 lakh.

Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled

The Rs 10.89 lakh Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled is yet another impressive bike in Sadhguru’s garage. In 2018, a video of Sadhguru and Baba Ramdev on the Scrambler went viral.

Isha Foundation

Sadhguru bought land near the Velliangiri mountains in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, and built the Isha Yoga Centre in 1994. His primary source of income comes from the Isha Foundation. It has got a substantial following from various funding sources.

Watches

Sadhguru likes sporty watches. He was seen wearing a vintage Victorinox Swiss Army Cavalry watch at the World Economic Forum. He also has a Swiss-made Cartier Pasha Seatimer.