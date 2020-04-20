Sad news! Film maker Gurinder Chadha’s aunt dies due to COVID-19 complication in London

Unfortunately, no one in her family could be there for the aunt in her final moments at the hospital.

COVID-19: Sad news! Gurinder Chadha, director of many movies like Bride and Prejudice took to Instagram to announce that her aunt has passed away due to some complications from the Coronavirus infection, the IE reported. The renowned film maker shared her feelings about her aunt’s demise on the social media platform. Her paternal aunt i.e., her father’s younger sister had been admitted to Surrey hospital in London for COVID-19 treatment, the report said.

According to the report, Gurinder Chadha in an instagram post has bid her aunt goodbye. The pictures posted by the film maker were of her aunt when she was younger and one from the Viceroy’s house. With this, the director of Bend It Like Beckham, highlighted that her aunt had survived the Partition of India. Unfortunately, no one in her family could be there for the aunt in her final moments at the hospital. But there were two nurses who had held her hand, offered her solace in the last hour of her life, according to the report. They also made her children see her via FaceTime in the last moments, the film director said, lauding the hospital staff. During FaceTime, her aunt’s children chanted all Sikh prayers as they watched her soul depart, the report said.

Gurinder Chadha has received an award for the ‘Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.’ She was awarded for her contribution to the cinema there. The director is mostly known for her work in Bend It Like Beckham, Viceroy’s House, Bhaji on the Beach, Blinded by the Light, and Bride and Prejudice.

Meanwhile, the positive cases for the novel Coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom is 114,221. According to a report by BBC, while London only accounts for 13 per cent of the UK population, the number of deaths in London due to COVID-19 contribute to 25 per cent of the overall deaths in the UK.