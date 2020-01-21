Fashionistas, take note! Sabyasachi, H&M come together for new collection ‘Wanderlust’

The collection, which will have both men and women’s wear, will be available in all H&M stores in India as well as selected H&M flagship stores around the world and online on HM.com and Myntra. (Instagram)

Celebrated Indian designer Sabyasachi has collaborated with multinational clothing-retail company H&M for its new range “Wanderlust”. The collection, which will launch on April 16, marks the clothing brand’s first global collaboration with the ace couturier. “I am happy to announce the collaboration with H&M, as it gives us the opportunity to spread the Sabyasachi aesthetic to a wider audience in India and worldwide.

“Having done couture for the majority of my career, it is very exciting to bring that finesse of craft to ‘ready-to-wear’ and create whimsical and fluid silhouettes that bring relaxed sophistication to everyday life,” Sabyasachi said in a statement.

Taking cues from India’s rich textile, craft and history, the collection will bring modern and traditional silhouettes together with a nod to athleisure and glamping. One of the key highlights of this collection will be Indian textile and print traditions brought to life by the Sabyasachi Art Foundation.

“At H&M, we are thrilled to announce our collaboration with iconic Indian designer Sabyasachi, known for his dynamic use of indigenous crafts and textiles – a language so stunning, that it permanently altered the fashion and design landscape of the country,” Ella Soccorsi, Concept Designer at Collaborations & Special collections, H&M, said.

The collection, which will have both men and women’s wear, will be available in all H&M stores in India as well as selected H&M flagship stores around the world and online on HM.com and Myntra.