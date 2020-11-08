S Hareesh’s Moustache wins JCB Prize for Literature’ 20

S Hareesh’s Moustache is the second debut novel as well as the second Malayalam translation to win the award.

Moustache by S Hareesh, translated from the Malayalam by Jayasree Kalathil, was announced the winner of the Rs 25-lakh-JCB Prize for Literature. The winner was announced by Lord Bamford, Chairman, JCB in a first-of-its-kind virtual awards ceremony. Hareesh’s debut novel, which is a contemporary classic mixing magic, myth and metaphor into a tale of far-reaching resonance, was the unanimous choice of the jury. S Hareesh’s Moustache is the second debut novel as well as the second Malayalam translation to win the award.