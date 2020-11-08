  • MORE MARKET STATS

S Hareesh’s Moustache wins JCB Prize for Literature’ 20

By: |
November 8, 2020 8:14 AM

Hareesh’s debut novel, which is a contemporary classic mixing magic, myth and metaphor into a tale of far-reaching resonance, was the unanimous choice of the jury.

S Hareesh’s Moustache is the second debut novel as well as the second Malayalam translation to win the award.

Moustache by S Hareesh, translated from the Malayalam by Jayasree Kalathil, was announced the winner of the Rs 25-lakh-JCB Prize for Literature. The winner was announced by Lord Bamford, Chairman, JCB in a first-of-its-kind virtual awards ceremony. Hareesh’s debut novel, which is a contemporary classic mixing magic, myth and metaphor into a tale of far-reaching resonance, was the unanimous choice of the jury. S Hareesh’s Moustache is the second debut novel as well as the second Malayalam translation to win the award.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. S Hareesh’s Moustache wins JCB Prize for Literature 20
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1It’s All Yellow: Even amid a damp sale season, gold’s allure refuses to diminish
2Diwali With A Difference: A time of hope and new beginnings
3Diwali: Myths and legends associated with the festival of lights