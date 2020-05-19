Ruskin Bond celebrates 86th birthday in lockdown; Here’s what is special about the author

Ruskin Bond’s home, Landour, also has a very important place in his books. (Image: Instagram/ Ruskin Bond)

Ruskin Bond turns 86! The Padma Bhushan-awardee Indian author celebrated his important day in the middle of the Coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday in his home in Landour, Mussoorie, where he has been living since 1964. The author’s career spans over six decades, and his books mostly turned out to be instant bestsellers. His work has garnered him a fan base across ages with several families passing on their love for his work as a legacy to their youngsters. In India, seldom any child grows up without hearing the name of the author.

Ruskin Bond’s home, Landour, also has a very important place in his books, as his description of the tree outside his house, or the Sister’s Bazaar or Chaar Dukaan are very real and drawn right from the ground. The author has always chosen to remain candid about the life he has had, the challenges he has faced before he came into success and his mistakes and failures. This human element is perhaps what binds his readers to the author. His work, while having a universal appeal, never fits into one particular genre, and the simple language makes it easier to connect with. However, it is often also not given the due it deserves due to this very reason.

Bond’s first novel, The Room on the Roof, was published in 1956 while he was in London and the author received the John Llewellyn Rhys Prize, which is awarded to a British Commonwealth writer under the age of 30, a year after his book was published.

The author, while speaking to HT, said that since the lockdown came into force, he has been seeing a lot more birds, due to less traffic and tourist movement. He further was quoted as saying that whenever he ran out of inspiration, he always looked outside his window and saw the beautiful world that exists outside.

He also talked about the feel-good stories that he has written, saying that people often say that this is the way he writes, and that his stories often calm readers down. Even his ghost stories do not frighten the readers, he said, adding that while he does feel upset sometimes, he is mostly a cheerful person and tries to see and bring out the best in human beings.