Run For Unity: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to flag off the event in Lucknow

Published: October 30, 2019 7:27:09 PM

In a statement issued here, Director Information (Government of UP) Shishir said the run will start from the statue of Patel located near GPO Hazratganj and culminate at KD Singh Babu Stadium, Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will flag off the ‘Run for Unity’ on October 31 to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a senior state government official said on Tuesday.

Similarly, 'Run for Unity' will be organised in all districts of Uttar Pradesh, he said.

