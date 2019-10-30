Run For Unity: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to flag off the event in Lucknow

In a statement issued here, Director Information (Government of UP) Shishir said the run will start from the statue of Patel located near GPO Hazratganj and culminate at KD Singh Babu Stadium, Lucknow.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will flag off the ‘Run for Unity’ on October 31 to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a senior state government official said on Tuesday.
In a statement issued here, Director Information (Government of UP) Shishir said the run will start from the statue of Patel located near GPO Hazratganj and culminate at KD Singh Babu Stadium, Lucknow. Similarly, ‘Run for Unity’ will be organised in all districts of Uttar Pradesh, he said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.