Rum and Winter: Time when the two best friends meet again

Rum connoisseurs believe that the spirit, with its rich and smooth texture; sweet flavour and unique taste, is the best alcoholic beverage to enjoy during winter. A true Rum lover will never trade even the best single malts for their favourite brand of Rum, especially in the winter season. There has to be no reason to delve into Rum’s aroma and taste.

Hemang Chandat; Sales Director, Monika Alcobev, while talking about how Rum is an appropriate drink for winter, said, “Rum’s warming qualities and comforting ﬂavors make it an ideal drink for the colder months, and for centuries it has been a favorite among sailors! Some people undertake this beverage to stay warm, while others simply enjoy its taste.”

Wondering what’s the right way to consume Rum? Chandat explained, “To make the winter drinking experience even more comforting, I recommend adding a few drops of water to open the aromatics and release all the ﬂavors. This way you can still enjoy the rum without compromising on the ﬂavor or strength and it will warm you from the inside at the same time! Don’t hesitate to pair your dark rum with good dark chocolate as well.”

Rum keeps you warm and instantly boosts your energy levels. Rum molasses generates heat with each sip because of its warming properties and high alcohol content, causing people to feel warmer when it’s cold outside. Jayesh Kathuria, Co-Owner of The Liquor Store further said, “Due to its rich, smooth texture, sweet ﬂavor, and distinctive taste, rum has been a wintertime favorite since the 17th century and is considered to be the best alcoholic beverage for the bitterly cold season. There are multiple ways now to enjoy rum. Keeping in mind the growing cocktail culture I recommend trying Hot buttered rum which is perfect for this season.”

You cannot enjoy Rum without food, however, not everything can be paired with a glass of Rum. Kathuria suggested, “I believe rum and meat dishes go hand in hand. Steak always comes most readily to mind. Steak and aged rum are a culinary match made in heaven as the grilled ﬂavors of the meat enhance the unique woody and caramelized nuances of the aged spirit.”

While explaining the difference between a local and an internationally produced rum, he said, “I would say there is not much of a difference as such in the making of rum as rum is produced in nearly every sugar-producing region of the world. It’s a spirit produced from fermented sugar cane juice, syrup, or molasses and follows the process of distillation and aging similar to whisky production.”

Dushyant Tanwar, Cocktail Expert, Monika Alcobev further added, “Rum is great as a tropical drink. White rum or something like an old monk have been designed to be drowned in sodas. Rum is a very versatile drink that is not bound by any season or cuisine. Feel free to indulge. It’s the accompanying ingredients and people that make the experience.”

(DISCLAIMER: Alcohol consumption is injurious to health. The article is for information purposes only.)