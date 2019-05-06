Rukmini Devi Arundale: This iconic Indian dancer was a strong crusader of vegetarianism and animal rights

Rukmini Devi Arundale, an iconic classical dancer, is credited with having transformed the 'dance of the Devadasis' to the contemporary Bharatanatyam dance that is widely appreciated today. While creating admirable innovations in the field of classical dance, she also led a life that was totally dedicated to the field of dance and education.., Admired by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, President Dr. Rajendra Prasad and other stalwarts like 'Gurudev' Rabindranath Tagore, Rukmini Devi is a legend among India's classical dancers and eminent educationists. She was directly mentored by her husband's 'guru', Dr. Annie Besant. In the course of assisting Annie Besant, Rukmini Devi came into contact with the cultural 'Who's who' of the world. Maria Montessori, for instance, was brought to India through Dr. George Arundale and she stayed with Rukmini Devi Arundale for seven years. As a result, Rukmini Devi Arundale established several notable educational institutions that were inspired by the Montessori education model. Even today, most pre-schools and playschools emphasis that they use the 'Montessori' system of introducing tiny tots to the world of education. Little is known about the depth and the diversity of Arundale's cultural and social interests as one of India's earliest yet lesser known cultural ambassadors. Though dancing was her passion, Rukmini Devi directly administered three educational establishments - the Besant Theosophical High School, Kalakshetra and the Arundale Montessori School and Teacher's Training School, which formed the foundation of her work in the sphere of culture, education, and dance. Notably, Rukmini Devi Arundale's great love for animals is evident from many of her speeches after she was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 1952. Leela Samson's comprehensive and well-researched insights are captured in her book, 'Rukmini Devi: A Life' which also conveys how the iconic dancer led a very simple and minimalist lifestyle even when she was at the pinnacle of global and nationwide success. A staunch champion of vegetarianism and peaceful protests, Rukmini Devi Arundale tackled the prevalence of animal sacrifices by creating public awareness about it through plays and dance dramas. In 1953, she introduced a bill in Parliament to prevent cruelty to animals but due to technical flaws, it was not moved. Result? She did not give up but became more determined to understand the inner workings of how to pass legislation. Referring to animal slaughterhouses as 'living hells' in her public speeches, Rukmini Devi spent several years collecting evidence after visiting slaughterhouses, medical research laboratories, vaccine institutes, and veterinary hospitals and cattle markets. READ: The Legend of Yeti - Everything you want to know about the 'Abominable Snowman' She urged Members of Parliament to visit slaughterhouses so that they can see the cruelty and contemplate on more humane methods of killing animals. Well aware that people are unlikely to stop eating meat, Rukmini Devi was determined to make a difference to ensure that the plight of animals is recognized by legislators and steps taken to minimize their suffering. In 1956, Rukmini Devi was appalled by the news of the exports of frog legs from Kerala. She termed it 'cruelty money' which, according to her, is blacker than black money. A direct offshoot of Rukmini Devi's passion for animals was reflected in her commitment to promoting vegetarianism. In 1957, when the President of India, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, inaugurated the First World Vegetarian Congress in Delhi, Rukmini Arundale was the president of the Indian Vegetarian Congress and she advocated passionately that vegetarianism is a well-established way of life, followed in India. Addressing the international gathering of delegates, Rukmini Devi spoke thus, "We need to know not only 'why vegetarianism' but also what is right vegetarianism. Ancient systems of medicines taught the right diet, and grandmothers of earlier generations had a very good knowledge of food values. Today, we eat food that is not healthy.I know that while a vegetarian is not necessarily a better person, vegetarianism is a better way of life in every possible respect." READ: Innovations by Indians growing! In October 1956, the President of India conferred the Padma Bhushan on Rukmini Devi, followed by the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for Bharatanatyam in 1957. In 1958, she was awarded the Queen Victoria Silver Medal of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, London. While these were great honors, the greatest milestone in Rukmini Devi's public life is when the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was passed by the Parliament in 1960, which Rukmini Devi had piloted and in March 1962, she was appointed as the Chairman of the first Animal Welfare Board established by the government. Published by Penguin Books, Leela Samson's biography of Rukmini Devi is a must-read! The biography is beautifully detailed with facts and candid conversations from Arundale's life. The book also establishes the greatness of an iconic Indian dancer who pioneered notable innovations in India's social, cultural and educational realms right after Independence. She was outspoken, brave and traditional as well as contemporary in her outlook. With her demise, Rukmini Arundale left behind a vibrant and rich legacy through the institutions that she directly worked to establish.