Ruchir Modi’s luxurious lifestyle: Here’s a look at everything expensive owned by IPL founder Lalit Modi’s son

Lalit Modi, the man behind the conception of the IPL, has named Ruchir Modi (his son) as the successor beneficiary in the KK Modi Family Trust with immediate effect. The business tycoon had to resign after his involvement in a legal tussle with his mother Bina Modi and sister Charu Modi over a property dispute.

“In light of what I have gone through, it’s time to retire and move on. And groom my kids. I am handing them all,” Lalit Modi wrote on Instagram.

In 2013, Lalit Modi was banned for life by BCCI for financial irregularities. He then decided to move to London with his wife Minal Modi, who died of cancer in 2018, and children Aliya and Ruchir Modi.

Lalit Modi, the president and managing director of Modi Enterprises, enjoys a luxurious lifestyle. In 1933, his grandfather Gujar Mal Modi established the company.

Here’s all you need to know about Ruchir Modi:

Education and family

The 28-year-old Ruchir Modi completed his schooling in Mumbai and London. He went to London’s Regent’s University and pursued a bachelor’s degree in global business management. His younger sister Aliya is the founder and CEO of AMRM International Consultants Ltd, a London-based interior design consultancy company.

Business

Ruchir Modi, the Director of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, also looks after the digital transformation of the business. He is behind projects like Twenty-Four Seven (convenience stores), Modicare (network marketing), and Colorbar (cosmetics) among others. According to Aaj Tak, the current estimated value of Modi Enterprises is over Rs 12,000 crore.

Interest in cricket

Ruchir Modi was actively involved in cricket administration until 2013. Between 2016 to 2020, Ruchir Modi was heading the Alwar unit of the Rajasthan Cricket Association. For the unversed, he contested the elections for the Rajasthan Cricket Association in 2018 but was defeated by CP Joshi.

Luxurious lifestyle

If you follow Ruchir Modi on Instagram, you’d know that he has a luxurious life. He also drives some of the costliest cars in the world –a McLaren 720S, which costs between Rs 4 crore to Rs 5 crore in India.

Personal life

As per a report published by DNA, the son of the business tycoon is dating 26-year-old Anastasia Fuks, who belongs to a prominent Russian family having a real estate business.