Ruchi Kalra, is an Indian businesswoman from Gurgaon who co-founded two unicorn startups – OfBusiness and Oxyzo. Ruchi and her husband, Ashish Mohapatra are truly a power couple who have broken all boundaries with their companies that hold an evaluation of Rs 52,000 crore. With the dynamic nature of the present startup culture in India, leading two startups with a whopping evaluation requires an immense amount of hard-work and overcoming a number of hurdles. Ruchi’s business strategy is simple but has proved to be a success as she believes in extracting profit out of every transaction.

Ruchi Kalra did her B-Tech from IIT Delhi and her MBA from the Indian School of Business. She worked at McKinsey for over eight years.

In 2015, Kalra and Mohapatra along with Bhuvan Gupta, Nitin Jain, and Vasant Sridhar created OfBusiness, a Business-to-Business (B2B) platform selling raw materials, industrial supplies, etc. According to a report by Forbes, OfBusiness revenue jumped from Rs 1,349 crore in FY21 to $5 billion in FY22 with an operating revenue of Rs 6,363.83 crore. the company had a staggering growth from Rs 19.76 crore in FY21 to Rs 125.63 crore in FY22.

Ruchi Kalra is the CEO of Oxyzo Financial Services, that started in 2016 and it funds OfBusiness and raised Rs 1,527.19 crore in March at a valuation of $1 billion. The company remained profitable for five consecutive years serving 3000 SME’s across India and closed FY22 with Rs 311 crore as their operating revenue, according to Forbes report. Oxyzo provides funds to the buyers on their platforms and function as a lending arm to small businesses.

Asish Mohapatra, Director, Oxyzo (Picture Source: Facebook)

Also Read Meta and Google among top paying companies in 2022; here’s how much salary they paid their employees

In an interview with Forbes, the couple talked about how they strike a balance between work and personal life, to which the CEO said, “I’m very health-oriented. He is very growth-oriented. But both are very profit-oriented.”

The idea of OfBusiness was rejected by 73 investors when they began their journey, but Ruchi Kalra is undoubtedly the most successful startup founder and she has a whopping net worth of Rs.2600 crore.